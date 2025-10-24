Wellness for All: Oasis Health Expo 2025 Unites Albuquerque for a Day of Healing and Hope

Focuses on unity, inclusion, and bringing resources directly to communities

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Oasis Health Expo 2025 is coming to the Cottonwood Mall on Saturday, November 15th, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. This free, all-day event invites individuals and families to explore the latest in holistic wellness, natural health, fitness, and preventive care—all under one roof.Transforming the mall into an immersive wellness hub, the Oasis Health Expo will feature over 100 exhibitors, free health screenings, live fitness demonstrations, and a lineup of expert speakers addressing today’s most relevant health topics. From gut health to mental wellness, attendees will gain actionable insights and connect with trusted professionals in an energetic, family-friendly atmosphere. Community -Centered Wellness ExperienceAt a time when health has never been more important, the Oasis Health Expo serves as a dynamic platform for personal transformation. Whether you're looking to start your wellness journey or deepen your current practices, the expo offers resources and guidance for every lifestyle and stage of health.“Our mission is to create a space where wellness becomes accessible, enjoyable, and empowering,” says Sunny Famubode, founder of the Oasis Health Expo. “We’re bringing together leading voices in health and wellness to help people make informed, lasting changes.”Highlights Include:100+ Vendors & Exhibitors: Discover supplements, superfoods, skincare, wellness tech, fitness gear, and natural remedies from trusted brands and innovators.Free Health Screenings: On-site checks for blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, and BMI provided by licensed professionals.Live Workshops & Demos: Participate in yoga, sound healing, tai chi, and fitness classes led by certified instructors.Expert Talks & Panel Discussions: Learn from physicians, holistic practitioners, and wellness coaches on topics like stress management, nutrition, hormone balance, and more.Family Wellness Zone: A dedicated area for children and families featuring fun, interactive health education and movement games.Free Swag Bags & Giveaways: Early attendees receive exclusive gift bags. Hourly raffles offer wellness products, services, and more.Why The Cottonwood Mall?Conveniently located in Albuquerque, the Cottonwood Mall offers ample free parking, easy public transportation access, and a central location for visitors from across the region. With thousands expected to attend, this venue offers the space and visibility to host one of the largest wellness events in the area.For Businesses & PractitionersThe Oasis Health Expo is also a powerful platform for businesses in the health, wellness, and lifestyle industries. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities remain open—but spots are limited.Event Details:Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PMLocation: The Cottonwood Mall, 10000 Coors Bypass NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114Admission: Free and open to the publicAbout Oasis Health Expo:Since its inception, Oasis Health Expo has grown into the nation’s premier consumer wellness event, attracting tens of thousands annually. The expo provides a hands-on, interactive environment where people can discover new health products, connect with wellness experts, and take real steps toward better living.In 2025, Oasis is expanding to include full community participation, with keynotes, telehealth booths, and remote wellness challenges, making it easier than ever for Americans coast to coast to join the movement.

