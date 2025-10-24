Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,923 in the last 365 days.

33 SEO Thought Leaders Making the Biggest Impact in 2026

The Best SEO Experts 2026

The Best SEO Experts 2026

Annual Compilation Reveals Who’s Leading SEO Strategy in 2026

PLOVDIV, BULGARIA, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As SEO advances through AI, programmatic methods, and semantic enhancement, maintaining a competitive edge is imperative.
We have selected 33 industry pioneers whose insights and innovations are actively influencing future developments and where the industry is headed in 2026 and beyond.

1. Nikola Baldikov

Nikola Baldikov is a leading SEO expert and founder of InBound Blogging and SERPsGrowth, a link-building and digital PR agency helping SaaS and online brands scale authority and organic traffic. He specializes in strategic outreach, digital PR, and content partnerships to drive sustainable SEO growth.

2. Matt Diggity

Matt Diggity runs Diggity Media and The Search Initiative, performance-driven agencies known for generating millions in revenue and ranking success through data-backed frameworks.

3. Jamie I.F.

Jamie I.F. specializes in AI-driven affiliate and influencer marketing, leading AffiliateFinder.ai, Endorsely, and co-owning Answer Socrates to innovate at the intersection of AI and SEO.

4. James Dooley

James Dooley is an entrepreneur and SEO strategist, leading PromoSEO and FatRank, which specialize in no-win, no-fee lead generation. He is also the author of Leads First, sharing insights on predictable growth and digital real estate.

5. Gareth Hoyle

Gareth Hoyle leads Marketing Signals, integrating AI with SEO and PPC strategies. His focus on intelligent, scalable solutions positions him at the forefront of modern search marketing.

6. Scott Keever

Scott Keever helps businesses dominate search results while maintaining their online reputation. His work at Keever SEO and Reputation Pros combines SEO precision with reputation management for measurable results.

7. Russell Lobo

Russell Lobo helps eCommerce brands optimize for AI-driven search platforms such as ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews. His work at RussLobo.com and WHLinks pioneers SEO strategies for AI-powered discovery channels.

8. Fery Kaszoni

Fery Kaszoni runs Search Intelligence, a digital PR agency earning high-authority links through creative, measurable campaigns that combine storytelling with SEO.

9. Katarina Dahlin

Katarina Dahlin leads international SEO and link-building strategies at WhitePress, leveraging AI-driven content optimization and automation to scale eCommerce growth.

10. David Peranić

David Peranić leads SEO, Google Ads, and analytics-driven campaigns at Scoreminds, delivering data-led, conversion-focused growth across multiple industries.

11. Koray Tuğberk Gübür

Koray Tuğberk Gübür leads Holistic SEO, pioneering “Topical Authority Maps” to redefine content strategy and semantic SEO practices.

12. Charles Floate

Charles Floate is a British SEO entrepreneur based in Thailand, known for advanced AI, link-building, and experimental SEO techniques that influence thousands of marketers globally.

13. Kristjan Mar Olafsson

Kristjan Mar Olafsson is a seasoned SEO strategist with over a decade of experience managing complex campaigns. His adaptability and holistic approach make him a leader in competitive sectors like iGaming.

14. David Johnson

David Johnson runs LoudCrowd, specializing in Shopify and eCommerce SEO, combining technical optimization with scalable content strategies to grow online stores.

15. Leo Soulas

Leo Soulas develops SEO tools like Keyword Cupid and Signal Boy, combining data science and creative strategy to optimize keyword clustering and topical research.

16. Mark Slorance

Mark Slorance runs Pixel Juice, a Glasgow-based digital agency known for transparent, results-driven SEO campaigns that emphasize performance over vanity metrics.

17. Karl Hudson

Karl Hudson co-founded Searcharoo, a link-building and content marketing agency offering scalable white-label solutions for agencies worldwide.

18. Jaan Porkon

Jaan Porkon leads Priority Prospect, providing scalable, high-performance hosting and IP solutions tailored for SEO agencies and professionals.

19. Maja Jovancevic

Maja Jovancevic is an affiliate iGaming SEO strategist and mentor, building high-performing teams and turning underperforming projects into revenue-generating platforms.

20. Dean Signori

Dean Signori leads UK WEB GEEKZ, offering full-stack digital marketing and data-driven SEO solutions with a focus on measurable results and seamless integration with broader marketing strategies.

21. Patrick Rice

Patrick Rice teaches data-driven ranking and client growth strategies at PatrickRiceCo.com, offering actionable insights for scalable SEO performance.

22. Viktoria Altman

Viktoria Altman is a top law firm SEO expert in the U.S., leading BSPE Legal Marketing, hosting The Law Firm Accelerator Podcast, and authoring guides for scaling small law firms via SEO.

23. Glen Izevbigie

Glen Izevbigie leads Flystar Media, focusing on enterprise SEO, eCommerce, and AI-driven search optimization, integrating analytics and AI visibility with traditional SEO strategy.

24. Harry Anapliotis

Harry Anapliotis is the founder of Rental Center Crete and a full-stack developer specializing in SEO, combining technical strategy with content storytelling to grow tourism platforms.

25. Nestor Vazquez

Nestor Vazquez focuses on technical SEO and content strategy, delivering consistent visibility and traffic growth through analytical precision and hands-on implementation.

26. Georgi Todorov

Georgi Todorov leads Create & Grow, a link-building agency delivering ethical, data-driven outreach campaigns that reliably increase brand authority.

27. Kasra Dash

Kasra Dash is globally recognized for creating The Masterminders conference and mySEO App, platforms connecting elite marketers and verified SEO professionals through innovative, community-driven solutions.

28. Trifon Boyukliyski

Trifon Boyukliyski is an experienced SEO strategist and iGaming expert optimizing regulated-market websites for performance, speed, compliance, and revenue growth.

29. Yash Singh

Yash Singh helps HVAC businesses generate leads and revenue through HVAC10x, a plug-and-play local lead-generation system that consistently converts low-call periods into high-performing lead streams.

30. Craig Campbell

Craig Campbell is a Glasgow-based SEO consultant and educator known for practical, no-nonsense training and building one of the UK’s most loyal SEO communities.

31. Milosz Krasiński

Milosz Krasiński specializes in AI visibility and digital PR at Chilli Fruit Web Consulting, optimizing content for AI-powered search and LLM-driven discovery.

32. David Peranić

David Peranić leads SEO, Google Ads, and analytics-driven campaigns at Scoreminds, delivering data-led, conversion-focused growth across multiple industries.

33. Kristjan Mar Olafsson

Kristjan Mar Olafsson is a seasoned SEO strategist with over a decade of experience managing complex campaigns. His adaptability and holistic approach make him a leader in competitive sectors like iGaming.

Media Contact:
Nikola Baldikov
CEO @ InBound Blogging, Founder of SERPsGrowth
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nikola-baldikov-7215a417/

Nikola Baldikov
InBound Blogging Ltd
+359 88 434 5047
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

33 SEO Thought Leaders Making the Biggest Impact in 2026

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more