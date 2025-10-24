The Best SEO Experts 2026

Annual Compilation Reveals Who’s Leading SEO Strategy in 2026

PLOVDIV, BULGARIA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As SEO advances through AI, programmatic methods, and semantic enhancement, maintaining a competitive edge is imperative.We have selected 33 industry pioneers whose insights and innovations are actively influencing future developments and where the industry is headed in 2026 and beyond.1. Nikola BaldikovNikola Baldikov is a leading SEO expert and founder of InBound Blogging and SERPsGrowth, a link-building and digital PR agency helping SaaS and online brands scale authority and organic traffic. He specializes in strategic outreach, digital PR, and content partnerships to drive sustainable SEO growth.2. Matt DiggityMatt Diggity runs Diggity Media and The Search Initiative, performance-driven agencies known for generating millions in revenue and ranking success through data-backed frameworks.3. Jamie I.F.Jamie I.F. specializes in AI-driven affiliate and influencer marketing, leading AffiliateFinder.ai, Endorsely, and co-owning Answer Socrates to innovate at the intersection of AI and SEO.4. James DooleyJames Dooley is an entrepreneur and SEO strategist, leading PromoSEO and FatRank, which specialize in no-win, no-fee lead generation. He is also the author of Leads First, sharing insights on predictable growth and digital real estate.5. Gareth HoyleGareth Hoyle leads Marketing Signals, integrating AI with SEO and PPC strategies. His focus on intelligent, scalable solutions positions him at the forefront of modern search marketing.6. Scott KeeverScott Keever helps businesses dominate search results while maintaining their online reputation. His work at Keever SEO and Reputation Pros combines SEO precision with reputation management for measurable results.7. Russell LoboRussell Lobo helps eCommerce brands optimize for AI-driven search platforms such as ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews. His work at RussLobo.com and WHLinks pioneers SEO strategies for AI-powered discovery channels.8. Fery KaszoniFery Kaszoni runs Search Intelligence, a digital PR agency earning high-authority links through creative, measurable campaigns that combine storytelling with SEO.9. Katarina DahlinKatarina Dahlin leads international SEO and link-building strategies at WhitePress, leveraging AI-driven content optimization and automation to scale eCommerce growth.10. David PeranićDavid Peranić leads SEO, Google Ads, and analytics-driven campaigns at Scoreminds, delivering data-led, conversion-focused growth across multiple industries.11. Koray Tuğberk GübürKoray Tuğberk Gübür leads Holistic SEO, pioneering “Topical Authority Maps” to redefine content strategy and semantic SEO practices.12. Charles FloateCharles Floate is a British SEO entrepreneur based in Thailand, known for advanced AI, link-building, and experimental SEO techniques that influence thousands of marketers globally.13. Kristjan Mar OlafssonKristjan Mar Olafsson is a seasoned SEO strategist with over a decade of experience managing complex campaigns. His adaptability and holistic approach make him a leader in competitive sectors like iGaming.14. David JohnsonDavid Johnson runs LoudCrowd, specializing in Shopify and eCommerce SEO, combining technical optimization with scalable content strategies to grow online stores.15. Leo SoulasLeo Soulas develops SEO tools like Keyword Cupid and Signal Boy, combining data science and creative strategy to optimize keyword clustering and topical research.16. Mark SloranceMark Slorance runs Pixel Juice, a Glasgow-based digital agency known for transparent, results-driven SEO campaigns that emphasize performance over vanity metrics.17. Karl HudsonKarl Hudson co-founded Searcharoo, a link-building and content marketing agency offering scalable white-label solutions for agencies worldwide.18. Jaan PorkonJaan Porkon leads Priority Prospect, providing scalable, high-performance hosting and IP solutions tailored for SEO agencies and professionals.19. Maja JovancevicMaja Jovancevic is an affiliate iGaming SEO strategist and mentor, building high-performing teams and turning underperforming projects into revenue-generating platforms.20. Dean SignoriDean Signori leads UK WEB GEEKZ, offering full-stack digital marketing and data-driven SEO solutions with a focus on measurable results and seamless integration with broader marketing strategies.21. Patrick RicePatrick Rice teaches data-driven ranking and client growth strategies at PatrickRiceCo.com, offering actionable insights for scalable SEO performance.22. Viktoria AltmanViktoria Altman is a top law firm SEO expert in the U.S., leading BSPE Legal Marketing, hosting The Law Firm Accelerator Podcast, and authoring guides for scaling small law firms via SEO.23. Glen IzevbigieGlen Izevbigie leads Flystar Media, focusing on enterprise SEO, eCommerce, and AI-driven search optimization, integrating analytics and AI visibility with traditional SEO strategy.24. Harry AnapliotisHarry Anapliotis is the founder of Rental Center Crete and a full-stack developer specializing in SEO, combining technical strategy with content storytelling to grow tourism platforms.25. Nestor VazquezNestor Vazquez focuses on technical SEO and content strategy, delivering consistent visibility and traffic growth through analytical precision and hands-on implementation.26. Georgi TodorovGeorgi Todorov leads Create & Grow, a link-building agency delivering ethical, data-driven outreach campaigns that reliably increase brand authority.27. Kasra DashKasra Dash is globally recognized for creating The Masterminders conference and mySEO App, platforms connecting elite marketers and verified SEO professionals through innovative, community-driven solutions.28. Trifon BoyukliyskiTrifon Boyukliyski is an experienced SEO strategist and iGaming expert optimizing regulated-market websites for performance, speed, compliance, and revenue growth.29. Yash SinghYash Singh helps HVAC businesses generate leads and revenue through HVAC10x, a plug-and-play local lead-generation system that consistently converts low-call periods into high-performing lead streams.30. Craig CampbellCraig Campbell is a Glasgow-based SEO consultant and educator known for practical, no-nonsense training and building one of the UK’s most loyal SEO communities.31. Milosz KrasińskiMilosz Krasiński specializes in AI visibility and digital PR at Chilli Fruit Web Consulting, optimizing content for AI-powered search and LLM-driven discovery.32. 