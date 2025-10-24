Consumer price index (CPI) for September 2025

MACAU, October 24 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for September 2025 rose by 0.47% year-on-year and 0.10% month-on-month. For the 12 months ended September this year, the average Composite CPI grew by 0.24% from the previous period (October 2023 – September 2024).

The price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 0.56% year-on-year owing to rising charges for eating out and takeaway, whereas the price index of Housing & Fuels grew by 0.37% on account of higher rentals for dwellings. Among the various sections of goods and services, price index of Recreation, Sport & Culture (+2.81%) saw notable year-on-year increase, while the price indices of Information & Communication (-2.94%) and Clothing & Footwear (-1.43%) dropped. The CPI-A and CPI-B showed respective growth of 0.39% and 0.53% year-on-year.

When compared to August this year, the Composite CPI grew by 0.10% in September. Price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased by 0.23% month-on-month, driven by dearer vegetable prices and higher charges for eating out and takeaway. Price indices of Education (+0.94%) and Miscellaneous Goods & Services such as personal care products, insurance, jewellery, clocks and watches (+0.74%) recorded a month-on-month rise. By contrast, the price indices of Recreation, Sport & Culture (-0.64%) and Transport (-0.56%) decreased, attributable to lower package tour charges, hotel room rates and airfares after the summer holidays. The CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 0.11% and 0.10% month-on-month respectively.

For the 12 months ended September 2025, the average Composite CPI climbed by 0.24% from the previous period. Among the various sections of goods and services, the price indices of Miscellaneous Goods & Services (+2.07%), Recreation, Sport & Culture (+1.47%) and Education (+1.08%) saw relatively large growth, while the indices of Information & Communication (-2.32%) and Transport (-2.24%) dropped. The average CPI-A and CPI-B increased by 0.19% and 0.27% respectively over the previous period.

In the third quarter of 2025, the average Composite CPI rose by 0.29% year-on-year, and the average CPI-A and CPI-B grew by 0.22% and 0.34% respectively. In comparison with the second quarter, the average Composite CPI went up by 0.23%.

The average Composite CPI for the first nine months of 2025 grew by 0.22% year-on-year. The average CPI-A and CPI-B climbed by 0.17% and 0.26% respectively.

DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B cover about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP11,000 - MOP35,999 and MOP36,000 - MOP71,999 respectively. Meanwhile, the Composite CPI covers all the abovementioned households; Housing & Fuels, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport accounted for relatively large proportions of household expenditure, with respective weights of 34.47, 29.47 and 8.33.