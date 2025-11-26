South Australians encouraged to pledge to unite against domestic, family and sexual violence

Release date: 25/11/25

To mark the start of this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the State Government is calling on every South Australian to Pledge to act against domestic, family and sexual violence.

The Pledge invites South Australians to publicly commit to everyday actions that challenge abuse, support survivors and drive cultural change.

Through the Pledge, people across the state will be encouraged to choose how they will play their part, whether it’s speaking up, learning the signs of abuse, listening to and believing survivors, or leading by example in their words, actions and relationships.

It launches alongside the 16 Days of Activism (25 November to 10 December), the UN-led campaign that unites countries worldwide to end violence against women and girls.

This year’s theme, UNiTE to end digital violence against women and girls, shines a light on the growing harms of image-based abuse, cyberstalking and AI-generated deepfakes, and the damage they cause in people’s lives across South Australia.

On 25 November, as we begin the 16 Days of Activism, Parliament House and Adelaide Town Hall will be illuminated orange sending a powerful signal that SA is stepping forward to a brighter future free from violence.

As part of the 16 Days, the Government is also proudly supporting the ‘Elephant in the Room’ exhibition, featuring Elly the Elephant, on display at 1 King William Street on 25 and 26 November.

Elly, developed by Women’s Safety Services SA and created by women with experience of domestic, family and sexual violence, makes visible what is too often hidden, minimised or silenced. A pledge board beside Elly invites visitors to sign their names in support of helping to end domestic, family and sexual violence.

If you or someone you know is experiencing or at risk of domestic, family or sexual violence, confidential information, counselling and support is available 24/7 by calling 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) or visiting www.1800RESPECT.org.au. If someone is in immediate danger, call Triple Zero (000).

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

The State Government is determined to play its part in helping to prevent domestic, family and sexual violence. During the 16 Days and always, I urge every South Australian to pledge to play their part in prevention too.

The prevalence of domestic, family and sexual violence demands that everyone thinks about the conversations they can have and the actions they can take to support those experiencing violence and to encourage those who use violence to change their behaviour.

Over the next 16 days and beyond, as people see Elly the Elephant, look up at the buildings bathed in orange light or engage in one of the many events being held around our state, I encourage them to stop, reflect and commit to change.

It is only through everyone raising their awareness and playing their part that we can advance the change in attitudes, behaviour and understanding that we need. This 16 Days provides a perfect opportunity to learn and do more. Together we can make a difference.

Attributable to Ivy Blacker, Community Development Coordinator, Women’s Safety Services SA

The Elephant in the Room is more than an exhibit – it’s a powerful reminder of the voices often left unheard, bringing to light the ‘elephant in the room’ of domestic and family violence.

By having Elly in public spaces, she addresses the silence and reminds us that early support can change lives. Women’s Safety Services SA and the EASE Program are proud to lead this initiative during the 16 Days of Activism.