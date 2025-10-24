New Country Arts SA Chair announced

Release date: 24/10/25

Shouwn Oosting has been appointed as the new chair of Country Arts SA - becoming the first First Nations person to oversee a South Australian statutory arts organisation.

Mr Oosting is a descendant of the Waanyi and Garawa Nations and brings to the role more than 25 years’ experience in public service, stakeholder engagement, First Nations policy and program delivery, and governance.

He has worked across sectors including the arts, employment, education, health and sport.

A trained facilitator with a background in law, Mr Oosting is a stakeholder engagement consultant supporting organisations with Aboriginal engagement and economic participation strategy, strategic planning and the development and delivery of Reconciliation Action Plans.

He replaces Kath M Mainland CBE who is returning to Scotland to take the role of Executive Director of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre.

The Malinauskas Government has been steadfast in its support of Country Arts SA and as part of the state budget, invested $3.9 million to upgrade four regional arts centres in Whyalla, Port Pirie, Mount Gambier and Renmark.

The government has also announced that it will match philanthropic support to Country Arts SA over three years.

This is in accordance with the Malinauskas Government’s $80 million State Cultural Policy, A Place to Create, which also includes $610 000 to enliven regions with arts, culture and creativity including through programs delivered by Country Arts SA.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

I’d like to welcome Shouwn Oosting as the new chair of Country Arts SA.

It’s the first time we have had a First Nations person to oversee one of South Australia’s statutory arts authorities and I’m really looking forward to the perspective he will bring to the role.

The Malinauskas Government is committed to ensuring all South Australians have access to incredible arts, cultural and creative experiences across the state and I’m looking forward to working with Shouwn to continue to make this happen for South Australians living in the regions.

I’d also like to thank Kath M Mainland for her remarkable efforts as chair. Under her stewardship, Country Arts has continued to reach new heights and I wish her all the best for her return home.

Attributable to Shouwn Oosting

I’m deeply honoured to be appointed Chair of Country Arts SA.

As a proud First Nations person, I’m committed to ensuring our regional communities continue to thrive through culturally rich, inclusive, and sustainable arts practices.

I look forward to working with the Board, the team, and our communities to build on the strong foundations laid by Kath and to champion the voices and stories of regional South Australia.

Attributable to Country Arts SA Chief Executive Anthony Peluso

We are thrilled to welcome Shouwn Oosting as Chair. His appointment marks a historic moment as the first First Nations Chair of Country Arts SA.

Shouwn’s leadership and lived experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow our impact across regional South Australia.