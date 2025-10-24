Inaugural Director of the Office for AI

Release date: 24/10/25

Experienced public sector leader Peter Meere has taken up a key role heading South Australia’s Office for AI following an extensive national search.

Mr Meere will drive the South Australian Government’s strategic and responsible adoption of AI to deliver public value, ensuring that it is used safely, ethically and effectively across the public service to improve government services, drive economic growth and support workforce transformation.

Mr Meere is an accomplished executive leader in the public service with a track record of navigating complex policy landscapes and strategically reshaping public programs to design and deliver transformative reform.

Most recently, he spearheaded the Department for Education's groundbreaking policy response to artificial intelligence, delivering a nation-leading approach that balanced innovation with responsible and safe use, and creating a positive impact in government schools across South Australia.

His career spans senior roles in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, the Australian Government Attorney-General's Department and the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, where he has led large-scale policy and system reforms.

Quotes

Attributable to Michael Brown:

Peter is an accomplished leader, and I am delighted to have his support and expertise as we continue to grow the public sector’s capacity in AI.

Peter’s decades of experience in innovation and change within the sector, along with his deep insights into the challenges faced by both technology companies and government departments will be invaluable as we accelerate forward.