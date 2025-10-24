More support for South Australians with epilepsy

Release date: 24/10/25

Life-saving epilepsy training will be expanded across South Australia, ensuring hospital staff and paramedics are equipped with the most current guidance on treating seizures caused by epilepsy.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has committed a further $1 million over the next four years to allow specialised registered nurses from The Epilepsy Centre to deliver more life-saving training to health staff and others in the community.

It builds on an initial investment of $1 million over four years in 2022 by the Malinauskas Government, fulfilling an election commitment to fund four specialised registered nurses (2.4FTE), who have since delivered training to thousands of people.

The extra $1 million will allow the program to continue and expand to more hospitals and health services over the next four years, helping people across the state whose lives are impacted by epilepsy.

People with epilepsy experience recurrent seizures with symptoms that may include – but are not limited to – unusual jerking movements and loss of consciousness.

Epilepsy can affect anyone and ensuring health professionals have the most up-to-date and relevant training is crucial to increase the safety of someone experiencing an epileptic seizure.

As of June 2025, the registered nurses from The Epilepsy Centre, who specialise in epilepsy seizure management, have facilitated the training of 5,434 people in epilepsy awareness, emergency seizure training, and emergency administration of medication. The specialised epilepsy training includes how to use emergency medication and general seizure training related to epilepsy.

This specialised training may contribute to a reduction in the number of presentations to emergency departments and ambulance calls,

As a result of the training, nearly all public hospitals are now referring patients to The Epilepsy Centre after diagnosis, including direct from emergency departments after seizure admissions. The specialised service allows registered nurses with expertise in managing epilepsy to ensure patients get the specialised care they need.

The training will also be expanded to SA Prison Health Service for the first time, and more remote training sessions will be made available for rural communities, meaning people can access training closer to home.

As well as providing training opportunities, The Epilepsy Centre will continue raising awareness about epilepsy and highlighting the benefits of specialist training to increase community understanding of the condition and improve safety for people who are affected.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

The Malinauskas Government is proud to be helping The Epilepsy Centre continue its fantastic work in delivering the latest life-saving training to help South Australians living with epilepsy.

This additional $1 million allows specialised registered nurses to continue and expand their important epilepsy training for another four years, extending our previous election commitment.

More than 5,000 people have already been trained in the latest epilepsy awareness, significantly improving the safety of the thousands of South Australians impacted by the condition.

Attributable to The Epilepsy Centre CEO Robyn Wakefield

We’re so grateful for the Malinauskas Government’s continued support to enable us to expand our life-saving epilepsy training.

There are more than 63,000 people living with epilepsy in South Australia and the Northern Territory, and it’s so important for first responders and carers to know the best ways to manage epilepsy symptoms, especially seizures.

With the support of the South Australian Government, The Epilepsy Centre looks forward to training thousands more South Australians in safe and effective care for people with epilepsy.