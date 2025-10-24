Final day to redeem Round 1 Coast is Calling Travel Vouchers

Release date: 24/10/25

Lucky Coast is Calling Travel Voucher holders in Round 1 have until 11:59pm tonight to book their coastal experience or accommodation to support businesses impacted by the algal bloom.

A total of 20,000 vouchers were allocated in Round 1 of the Coast is Calling travel Voucher program, with $100 experience vouchers, and $100, $200, and $500 accommodation vouchers driving bookings to coastal tourism businesses in spring.

Round 1 has already seen almost 8,000 bookings to businesses in impacted areas. SMS reminders have been sent to those who have not yet redeemed their vouchers, and bookings can be made until 11:59pm ACDT today, Friday 24 October, for travel until 30 November.

Vouchers are transferable, so those who may not be able to redeem the voucher in the required period can share their code for someone else to use by 11:59pm tonight.

The Coast is Calling Travel Voucher program has already generated more than $3.7 million in total booking value alone and will continue to drive visitation and spend in regions impacted by the algal bloom until the end of spring.

The first phase of the Coast is Calling campaign has already proven highly successful, with redemptions tracking ahead of the first round of the River Revival campaign.

A second travel voucher round will see 30,000 vouchers released for use in summer.

Eligible coastal accommodation and experience operators are invited to submit an Expression of Interest from next Monday, 27 October until Friday, 7 November to participate in the program.

To redeem a Coast is Calling Travel Voucher for Round 1, view the full Terms & Conditions, and for coastal holiday inspiration, go to https://southaustralia.com/voucher. Licence No: T25/1530

The Coast is Calling Travel Voucher program is part of the $28 million algal bloom support package funded by the South Australian and Commonwealth governments.

The voucher program is one element of ‘The Coast is Calling’ marketing activity promoting the State's coastal destinations to South Australians, reminding them of the unique coastal experiences they have on offer in their own backyard.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

I urge anyone who has a voucher to get booking or pass your code onto a friend to use by tonight to enjoy a coastal experience or stay this spring.

We want to make sure these vouchers are delivering the maximum benefit for both South Australians and our tourism operators who have been impacted by the algal bloom.

There are so many wonderful options to choose from – remote getaways, family-friendly caravan parks, kayaking experiences, fishing trips – there is something everyone can enjoy on our magnificent coast.

And if you don’t have a voucher, don’t let that stop you from enjoying what we are so lucky to have in our own backyard.

Attributable to Shaun de Bruyn, CEO Tourism Industry Council of SA (TiCSA)

The impact of the Coast is Calling Travel Vouchers extends far beyond their monetary value.

Operators tell us that seeing these bookings come through not only provides financial support but also gives a much-needed confidence that business will pick up during the crucial summer season. In our experience, this is one of the most effective government responses our industry has seen in the past decade.

For many coastal tourism operators, the majority of annual trade occurs in the warmer months. The timely rollout of these vouchers ensures bookings keep flowing when they are needed most.