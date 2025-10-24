Harvest Rock set to welcome its biggest crowd yet

Release date: 24/10/25

South Australian exclusive festival, Harvest Rock is set to welcome its biggest crowd in the event’s three-year history, with more than 28,000 festivalgoers expected through the gates this weekend.

More than 30 per cent of ticket holders will come to South Australia from out-of-state for a stacked lineup of international and local artists, as well as South Australia’s premium food and beverage.

The two-day festival is helping boost the city’s hotel bookings, with latest data showing hotels across metropolitan Adelaide are more than 80 per cent filled this Friday and Saturday night.

The 2025 Harvest Rock lineup features four-time Grammy-nominated American country music star Jelly Roll on his first Australian visit as well as New York rock legends and cultural icons, The Strokes in an Australian exclusive. Festivalgoers will also see The War on Drugs (Aus Exclusive), M.I.A., Vance Joy, Royel Otis, Wolfmother, Ministry of Sound Classical, Groove Armada (DJ Set), Cloud Control, and many more.

In addition to the world-class international lineup, South Australia’s premium produce will also be in the spotlight. The Amuse-Bouche Stage is a third stage where chefs, comedians, podcasters and musicians converge for masterclasses, a ‘Truth or Hot Wing’ showdown, wine tastings, stand-up comedy, and unexpected DJ sets.

The Wildwoods precinct curated by renowned chef, Duncan Welgemoed returns to champion some of South Australia’s best restaurants including Africola Canteen, Smokin Grillers, The Filipino Project, Regent Thai, Anchovy Bandit, Patch Kitchen, Dirty Doris Diner, Bar Lune, and Hey Jupiter.

The Cellar Door is also back for the third edition of Harvest Rock, offering tastings of South Australian wines from across the Adelaide Hills, McLaren Vale, Clare Valley and Barossa.

In its first two years, Harvest Rock has contributed a combined $34.5 million to the State’s economy.

Harvest Rock is presented by Secret Sounds in partnership with Kicks Entertainment and Live Nation, and supported by the South Australian Government, through the South Australian Tourism Commission.

Final tickets and program information are available at harvestrock.com.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

The wait is almost over for the highly-anticipated return of Harvest Rock – a truly unique festival that combines some of the world’s best musical acts with South Australia’s premium produce and hospitality.

With tens of thousands of festivalgoers set to flock to Adelaide this weekend, our bars, restaurants, and hotels will benefit from a great boost in trade ahead of the peak summer season.

Harvest Rock quickly cemented itself as a must-attend festival, reinforcing South Australia’s reputation as a leading events destination – and this weekend will be a prime example of what we offer.

Attributable to Ryan Sabet, Director Harvest Rock Festival

We’re proud to see Harvest Rock returning to Adelaide this week – a true celebration of the very best South Australia has to offer, from world-class music to incredible food and wine.

The festival showcases the creativity and hospitality that define Adelaide, while delivering real benefits to local businesses, artists and producers. Thanks to the wider community that has come together to celebrate it all and make it happen.

This year’s event is something for locals to be proud of and for visitors to discover... an unforgettable weekend that captures the heart of South Australia.