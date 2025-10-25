Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: Umzinyathi District Water Summit

Salutations

As we conclude this landmark Umzinyathi District Water Summit, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all stakeholders, including government departments, municipalities, civil society, and the private sector, for your active participation and commitment to securing our district’s water future.

A special word of gratitude goes to our Amakhosi, whose presence throughout this summit has been invaluable. Your wisdom and leadership remind us that water is not only a resource but a heritage. We are still reminded that the Amakhosi are the true leaders of our people. The resolutions we have adopted today will require your continued guidance and partnership to ensure that implementation reaches every household and reflects the cultural and social realities of our communities.

Over the past two days, we have engaged in robust discussions under the theme: “Securing Umzinyathi District’s Water Future through Good Governance, Sustainable and Resilient Water Infrastructure.” This theme has guided our deliberations and shaped the resolutions that will now serve as a blueprint for action.

First, we reaffirmed that good governance and institutional capacity are the foundation of effective water service delivery. Commission One emphasised the urgent need for stable leadership, skilled technical and managerial staff, and strong internal controls. We have committed to conducting skills audits, implementing capacity- building programs, and developing succession plans to ensure continuity and institutional memory. Importantly, we will integrate traditional leadership into water planning processes, strengthening community ownership and accountability.

Second, we addressed water access and equity. The summit resolved to finalise the District Water Master Plan and prioritise the refurbishment of ageing infrastructure.

Short-term interventions, such as rainwater harvesting and borehole development, will complement long-term strategies, including the use of telemetry systems and diversification of water sources. These measures will ensure that every household in Umzinyathi has access to reliable and sustainable water services.

Third, we tackled Water Conservation and Demand Management (WCWDM) Illegal connections and water losses undermine our efforts. Therefore, we will enforce the bylaws, establish ward-based water committees, and implement awareness campaigns. The development and implementation of a WCWDM strategy, coupled with smart metering, will help us curb wastage and optimise usage.

On financial sustainability, Commission Two provided clear directives: strengthen revenue collection, cleanse consumer data, and introduce smart prepaid metering systems. Debt recovery from government departments and businesses will be prioritised, while community engagement will reinforce the culture of paying for services. Infrastructure refurbishment remains central to sustaining revenue streams.

Commission Three reminded us of the ideal Water Services Authority (WSA), one that is capacitated, responsive, and innovative. We will accelerate incomplete projects, secure alternative funding for critical schemes like Craigieburn/Greytown and implement robust operations and maintenance plans. Water quality and safety will be safeguarded through updated Water Safety Plans and compliance with national standards.

Beyond water infrastructure, we also recognise that road conditions impact service delivery and community dignity. Working with local municipalities, we will prioritise the repair of potholes, particularly in areas close to Amakhosi residences. This is not only a gesture of respect but also a practical step to ensure safe access for traditional leadership and the communities they serve.

Finally, we pledged to uphold environmental sustainability, strengthen stakeholder engagement, and enforce consequence management. These resolutions are not mere words; they are commitments that demand urgency, collaboration, and accountability.

Colleagues, the success of this summit will be measured not by the quality of our discussions, but by the speed and integrity of our implementation. Let us leave here united in purpose, determined to transform these resolutions into tangible outcomes that restore dignity and hope to every community in Umzinyathi.

To the five municipalities, to realise the resolutions, work towards responsible financial management, good governance, appropriate service delivery, and good audit outcomes.

As we move forward with our initiatives, it is imperative to acknowledge the vital role of our traditional leaders in these efforts. Their influence extends beyond cultural preservation; they are key partners in ensuring that our communities thrive. By engaging with our Amakhosi, we can better align our water management strategies with the needs and aspirations of the people.

Furthermore, the condition of our road infrastructure is directly linked to our ability to access royal palaces and support traditional leadership. By prioritising the repair of roads and pathways leading to these significant sites, we not only honour our heritage but also ensure that our traditional leaders can actively participate in the implementation of our water resolutions, fostering a stronger connection between governance and community needs. Together, we can create an environment where both water access and respect for our traditions flourish hand in hand

Together, and under the collaborative support from Amakhosi, we will secure our water future

Thank you.

