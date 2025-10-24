Indie gem Hell Is Other Demons brings its PC Metacritic 85 action to PS5 and Xbox this Halloween

Hell Is Other Demons Key Art Hell is Other Demons Gameplay Screenshot Hell Is Other Demons Gameplay Screenshot Action

Hell Is Other Demons arrives on PlayStation and Xbox Oct 29, turning Halloween week into a neon inferno of handcrafted boss fights and razor‑sharp combat.

We partnered with Cuddle Monster Games and worked like hell to ensure the console versions of this standout title preserve the game's precision, performance, and pulse‑pounding atmosphere” — Paulo Santos, Partner at Alchemy Games

MONTREAL, CANADA, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchemy Games announced that Hell Is Other Demons will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series XS, and Xbox One on October 29, 2025, arriving just in time for Halloween week. A masterclass in precision action design, Hell Is Other Demons drops players into a neon‑soaked inferno where handcrafted boss encounters, frame‑tight combat, and a pulsating synthwave score turn every run into a cinematic test of skill. Critics have taken notice — the game by developer Cuddle Monster Games holds an 85 Metacritic score on PC, underscoring its polish and design quality.

About the Game

– Hardcore Neon Halloween — Hell Is Other Demons turns the holiday into a spectacular neon gauntlet of handcrafted bosses and relentless, precision‑focused combat.

– Polished Combat — Frame‑perfect inputs and precise hit detection let players execute high‑skill play with immediate, satisfying feedback.

– Handcrafted Boss Encounters — Bosses are designed as escalating set pieces that demand pattern mastery, timing, and adaptability.

– Audiovisual Ferocity — A driving synthwave soundtrack and cinematic pixel art combine to create a relentless atmosphere that amplifies tension and payoff.

– Proven Quality — With an 85 Metacritic on PC, the game’s critical reception reinforces its status as a standout action title.

Hell Is Other Demons turns every run into a frantic joyride through neon hell—dash, double‑jump, and blast your way through waves of absurd enemies while the synth soundtrack pushes you to pull off flashier plays. Rooms are compact and explosive, so every encounter feels like a bite‑size thrill: dodge a storm of bullets, unleash a perfect combo, and watch the chaos explode in vivid pixel confetti.

Boss fights are showstoppers built for spectacle and swagger, with wild phases, dramatic entrances, and huge payoff moments when you finally crack a pattern. The game rewards boldness: aggressive movement, stylish kills, and clutch escapes feel massively satisfying, turning failure into a hilarious “one more try” loop that’s impossible to quit.

"Releasing Hell Is Other Demons during Halloween week felt inevitable — the game is an ode to relentless, beautifully crafted chaos," said Paulo Santos, Head of Publishing at Alchemy Games. "We partnered with Cuddle Monster Games and worked like hell to ensure the console versions of this standout title preserve the game's precision, performance, and pulse‑pounding atmosphere."

Hell is Other Demons is a neon carnival of bullet mayhem where every manic run is equal parts panic and pure, grin‑splitting fun.

– Game Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One.

– Release Date: October 29, 2025.

– Price: USD 12,50 / EUR 11,99 / GBP 9,99 / BRL 39,99 / JP ¥1.500

Media & Content

Release Date Announcement Trailer

Media: Media Kit (Images, Gifs, Video)

Website: http://alchemy.games

Alchemy Games on Social media:

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@alchemy_games_

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@alchemygamess

Twitter - https://x.com/AlchemyGames_

Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/alchemygames.bsky.social

Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alchemygames

