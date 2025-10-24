Rapid Physiocare Co-Founders Launch RAPIDÉ , Singapore’s First Clinician-Led Recovery and Wellness Atelier

A SERENE FOUNDER CEO FOUNDER AND CHIEF MEDICAL DIRECTOR WELLNESS AND PERFORMANCE IN SINGAPORE

Founded by John Abraham and Dr. Gowreeson Thevendran, RAPIDÉ brings clinical precision and luxury wellness together to performance in Singapore.

SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapid Physiocare, Singapore’s trusted physiotherapy network under the Rapid Group , announces a transformative expansion with the launch of RAPIDÉ –The Art of Accelerated Wellness. The new concept, founded by John Abraham and Dr Gowreeson Thevendran, represents the next phase in the Group’s vision to integrate science, recovery, and lifestyle into one seamless experience.RAPIDÉ is a culmination of nearly a decade of clinical leadership and innovation built through Rapid Physiocare. It brings together the precision of physiotherapy, the intelligence of movement science, and the elegance of modern wellness to deliver a recovery experience that is both data-driven and deeply human.A Vision Rooted in Clinical PrecisionRAPIDÉ was conceived by two visionaries who share a commitment to bridging medicine and movement. John Abraham, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rapid Enterprise Holdings Pte Ltd (Rapid Group), and Dr Gowreeson Thevendran, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Chief Medical Director, have spent years reimagining how people recover and perform.“RAPIDÉ represents the evolution of our clinical philosophy,” says John Abraham. “For years, Rapid Physiocare has been trusted to restore movement and resilience. RAPIDÉ extends that mission by combining evidence-based recovery with the comfort, design, and sensory precision of a luxury wellness environment.”Dr Gowreeson adds, “As surgeons and clinicians, we often see the missing link between surgery, therapy, and sustainable health. RAPIDÉ fills that space. It brings medical accuracy into daily recovery, helping individuals bridge the transition from rehabilitation to preventive and performance wellness.”The Rapid Group EcosystemRAPIDÉ forms the third pillar of Rapid Group, the integrated healthcare and wellness ecosystem founded by Abraham and Thevendran. The Group comprises:1. Rapid Physiocare – Singapore’s premier physiotherapy network delivering evidence-based rehabilitation and pain management.2. Rapid Pilates – Specialised movement and reformer studios where physiotherapists and instructors collaborate on posture correction, spinal conditioning, and sports recovery.3. RAPIDÉ – The new flagship concept offering clinician-supervised recovery and performance enhancement through modalities such as contrast therapy, red-light treatment, compression systems, and advanced diagnostics.Together, these three entities create a continuum of care from injury to performance, anchored in the Group’s mission to restore strength, movement, and resilience through science, empathy, and innovation.RAPIDÉ: Where Medicine Meets Modern WellnessLocated at 22 Martin Road, RAPIDÉ is designed as an urban wellness atelier combining clinical precision with architectural elegance. The space has been meticulously curated to engage the senses, enhance circulation, and accelerate recovery through a sequence of evidence-based therapies.Key features include:• Clinical Physiotherapy: Delivered by licensed physiotherapists under medical oversight, ensuring measurable recovery outcomes.• RAPIDÉ Pilates: Integrative reformer-based sessions designed to improve posture, alignment, and movement efficiency.• Contrast Therapy Suite: Alternating sauna and cold plunge sessions that stimulate blood flow, reduce inflammation, and support stress regulation.• Compression Lounge: Sequential compression systems that enhance lymphatic drainage and muscular restoration.• Red-Light Therapy: Mitochondrial-level rejuvenation promoting skin, joint, and cellular health.• Performance Diagnostics: Tools for VO₂Max, gait, and musculoskeletal analytics to guide personalised wellness plans.Every program at RAPIDÉ is supervised by clinicians, ensuring that recovery remains precise, safe, and outcomes-based.Design and PhilosophyThe design philosophy behind RAPIDÉ embodies “The Art of Accelerated Wellness.” The space adopts a refined rose-gold and black aesthetic that reflects the balance between strength and serenity.“Every element at RAPIDÉ was designed with intention,” says Abraham. “Lighting, texture, and temperature are orchestrated to complement the human physiology. When the body and environment work in harmony, recovery becomes effortless.”The Martin Road atelier integrates wellness architecture with functional zoning. Private recovery pods ensure discretion, while the open lounge design promotes calmness and focus. The result is a seamless transition from clinical precision to luxury wellness.From Physiotherapy to PerformanceThe foundation of RAPIDÉ lies in the success of Rapid Physiocare, which over the past decade has become one of Singapore’s most reputable physiotherapy providers.With six established clinics in Tanjong Pagar, Novena, Buona Vista, Kovan, Paya Lebar, and Robertson Quay, Rapid Physiocare has treated thousands of patients ranging from post-operative cases to elite athletes. Its collaborative model with orthopaedic surgeons and sports physicians remains a hallmark of clinical excellence in Singapore’s private healthcare sector.“Rapid Physiocare taught us the value of trust and consistency,” notes Abraham. “Every patient deserves to feel safe in the hands of experts. RAPIDÉ extends that trust to those seeking the next step — preventive longevity and high-performance recovery.”Science-Led Modalities and InnovationThe therapies offered at RAPIDÉ are grounded in scientific evidence. Each recovery protocol is carefully calibrated to influence the body’s adaptive systems:• Thermal Contrast enhances vascular elasticity and detoxification..• Red-Light Therapy activates cellular regeneration and reduces oxidative stress.• Cold Exposure and Breathwork balance the nervous system and enhance resilience.These modalities are layered into structured programs such as RAPIDÉ Reset, RAPIDÉ Recharge, and RAPIDÉ Perform, tailored to suit the recovery goals of executives, athletes, and individuals seeking vitality restoration.Dr Gowreeson emphasises, “What differentiates RAPIDÉ is the clinician’s eye. Every treatment is medically reviewed for safety, and every recovery plan is personalised according to the individual’s physiological profile.”Leadership and CollaborationThe success of Rapid Group rests on its multidisciplinary leadership model. Under Abraham’s strategic direction and Gowreeson’s clinical oversight, the Group fosters collaboration among physiotherapists, sports scientists, and wellness specialists.“True recovery is never one-dimensional,” says Abraham. “It demands cooperation across disciplines — from diagnostics to mindset training. Our vision is to make Singapore a hub for precision recovery and integrative wellness.”The Group’s partnerships extend to orthopaedic consultants, sports teams, and wellness researchers, reinforcing its position at the forefront of physiotherapy and recovery innovation.Human-Centric ExperienceWhile technology and research define the systems, the human connection remains at the heart of RAPIDÉ. Staff are trained not only in technique but in emotional intelligence, mindfulness, and empathy.“Our people make the difference,” says Abraham. “Clients come to us because they want to be understood, not just treated. At RAPIDÉ, every session is a dialogue between the clinician, the body, and the individual’s goals.”This commitment to personalisation echoes the ethos that built Rapid Physiocare — the belief that rehabilitation and wellness should always be accessible, respectful, and purposeful.A Founders’ Partnership Built on PurposeThe partnership between John Abraham and Dr Gowreeson Thevendran is grounded in shared values: excellence, integrity, and innovation. Abraham brings over two decades of physiotherapy and business experience, while Gowreeson contributes medical expertise and academic leadership as an orthopaedic surgeon.Together they have steered Rapid Group from a single physiotherapy clinic into a multifaceted enterprise that bridges healthcare, movement, and wellness.“Gowreeson brings medical depth and trust,” says Abraham. “I focus on experience and ecosystem design. Together, we are building a legacy of integrated recovery — not just for Singapore, but for the region.”Positioning Singapore as a Global Wellness HubWith the launch of RAPIDÉ, Rapid Group positions Singapore as a leading destination for clinician-led recovery and wellness. The concept aligns with global trends in precision health, preventive medicine, and longevity science.“Our ambition is to see Singapore recognised for excellence in restorative health,” says Dr Gowreeson. “RAPIDÉ is not a luxury; it is the logical progression of modern healthcare — empowering people to extend their healthspan, not just lifespan.”The Group plans to expand the RAPIDÉ concept regionally in the coming years, integrating advanced diagnostics and wellness data analytics into every location.Looking AheadAs Rapid Group continues to grow, its focus remains on innovation without compromise. The Group’s ecosystem of Rapid Physiocare, Rapid Pilates, and RAPIDÉ will function as an interconnected model of health performance — uniting medical care, movement education, and human optimisation.“Health is no longer linear,” concludes Abraham. “It is circular. We are building a system where prevention, recovery, and performance support one another. That is the essence of Rapid Group.”Quotes“Our mission has always been to restore strength, movement, and resilience. With RAPIDÉ, we extend that mission into the realm of performance and longevity.”John Abraham, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rapid Group“RAPIDÉ is the intersection of clinical science and human experience. It is where recovery meets design, and where precision becomes wellness.”Dr Gowreeson Thevendran, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Director, Rapid Group

