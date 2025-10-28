Health Reform 2025 Calls for the Creation of a U.S. Department of Wellness to Tackle the Nation’s Silent Pandemic

A national movement calls for a structural shift from treating illness to cultivating wellness.

Every profound advancement for the benefit of humanity began as an idea, followed by a conversation.” — Dr. Stephen Bizal, D.C.

PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Reform 2025 has unveiled a proposal to establish a U.S. Department of Wellness, a bold and innovative new federal framework designed to confront what it identifies as America’s most pervasive and overlooked national crisis: chronic illness.The organization compares the effort to the post-9/11 creation of the Department of Homeland Security an urgent structural response to a long-ignored threat, this time from within. The proposed Department of Wellness would consolidate the nation’s fragmented health initiatives under a unified mission: protecting and promoting the vitality of the American people.“The health crisis in this country is not medical; it’s systemic,” said Dr. Stephen Bizal, D.C. , author of The Optimal Life and chief-architect of Health Reform 2025. “We spend trillions managing sickness but almost nothing preventing it. This department represents a structural correction, not a political idea.”Chronic disease now accounts for more than 70 percent of deaths in the United States and costs the nation over $4.5 trillion each year. Despite that spending, life expectancy and quality of life continue to decline. Health Reform 2025 argues that the problem is not simply medical, it’s a design flaw. America’s system was built to manage illness rather than create and sustain wellness.“America cannot lead the world if its people are too sick to stand,” said Julia El-Haj, co-architect of Health Reform 2025. “We are calling for a national pivot from managing decline to cultivating strength, from treating disease to designing health.”Following the lessons of COVID-19, the initiative’s founders believe the nation must move beyond resilience toward regeneration—of its bodies, minds, and systems.“After COVID-19, the conversation can’t stop at resilience,” El-Haj added. “It must move toward regeneration. That is what Health Reform 2025 stands for.”Health Reform 2025 is inviting policymakers, healthcare leaders, journalists, and citizens to participate in an open dialogue about transforming the United States from the world’s largest healthcare spender into the world’s healthiest society.For more information, or to access the Health Reform 2025 Executive Summary, visit www.HealthReform2025.org About Health Reform 2025Health Reform 2025 is a national movement co-founded by Dr. Stephen Bizal, D.C. and Julia El-Haj to reshape the future of American health. Rooted in functional medicine, behavioral science, and systems thinking, the initiative advocates for the creation of a U.S. Department of Wellness and the integration of wellness literacy across every sector of society.###

