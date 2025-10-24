Couture Pattern Museum Highlights Endangered Craft with Visit to Twins Pleating

Guests from Southern California gather to learn about haute couture pleating techniques at Twins Pleating in Los Angeles Twins Pleating uses hand-made and hand-folded cardboard patterns and steam to create pleated textures Museum guests pleated their own couture scarf to take home

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Couture Pattern Museum hosted a special field trip and live workshop session with Twins Pleating & Smocking in Los Angeles, one of the few remaining studios in the U.S. practicing traditional couture pleating. The workshop offered a rare behind-the-scenes access to an endangered haute couture craft that remains a pillar of haute couture heritage.Tony Gomez and his team opened his Los Angeles workroom to the museum’s guests, guiding them through decades of specialized tools, cardboard molds, and hands-on pleating techniques. Cardboard patterns, some more than 30 years old, lined the studio from floor to ceiling. This process cannot be replicated by machine, and guests saw firsthand the precision and physical labor required to create pleated textiles.“Heritage pleating is one of the pillars of couture. These ateliers are disappearing. That’s why we brought our community to see them now, before it’s too late,” said Cara Austine-Rademaker, founder of the Couture Pattern Museum.Participants traveled from Santa Barbara, Beverly Hills, and Los Angeles for the program. To extend access to a wider audience, the museum is offering a recorded digital session with Tony Gomez under their online programs This program builds on a growing series of expert talks hosted by the museum. Past guests include Sarah Glenn of Atelier Nine, who worked on major Victoria and Albert Museum exhibitions including Dior: Designer of Dreams and Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, and Lisa Maurer, Vice President of Siegel & Stockman, who shared the history of the French mannequin.The Santa Barbara fashion museum continues to highlight artisans and professionals whose work safeguards couture knowledge and craft for future generations.

