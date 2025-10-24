Couture Pattern Museum Highlights Endangered Craft with Visit to Twins Pleating
Guests from Southern California gather to learn about haute couture pleating techniques at Twins Pleating in Los Angeles
Twins Pleating uses hand-made and hand-folded cardboard patterns and steam to create pleated textures
The museum connects members to endangered couture pleating traditions at Twins Pleating, one of the last remaining ateliers in the US of its kind.
Tony Gomez and his team opened his Los Angeles workroom to the museum’s guests, guiding them through decades of specialized tools, cardboard molds, and hands-on pleating techniques. Cardboard patterns, some more than 30 years old, lined the studio from floor to ceiling. This process cannot be replicated by machine, and guests saw firsthand the precision and physical labor required to create pleated textiles.
“Heritage pleating is one of the pillars of couture. These ateliers are disappearing. That’s why we brought our community to see them now, before it’s too late,” said Cara Austine-Rademaker, founder of the Couture Pattern Museum.
Participants traveled from Santa Barbara, Beverly Hills, and Los Angeles for the program. To extend access to a wider audience, the museum is offering a recorded digital session with Tony Gomez under their online programs.
This program builds on a growing series of expert talks hosted by the museum. Past guests include Sarah Glenn of Atelier Nine, who worked on major Victoria and Albert Museum exhibitions including Dior: Designer of Dreams and Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, and Lisa Maurer, Vice President of Siegel & Stockman, who shared the history of the French mannequin.
The Santa Barbara fashion museum continues to highlight artisans and professionals whose work safeguards couture knowledge and craft for future generations.
Reginald Parker
Couture Pattern Museum
+1 805-303-4775
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.