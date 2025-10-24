Needle Launches AI Executive Hiring Platform Integrated with Greenhouse ATS

Needle

AI-powered platform integrates with Greenhouse ATS to automate executive hiring, reduce time-to-hire by up to 80%, and deliver ranked candidate shortlists.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Needle, an AI-powered executive hiring platform, today announced its official integration with Greenhouse, a leading applicant tracking system (ATS). This Greenhouse ATS integration brings AI-driven executive recruiting software directly into existing workflows, helping companies automate executive search, candidate screening, and talent evaluation with greater speed and accuracy.

“Anyone who has ever hired an executive knows how time-consuming and uncertain the process can be,” said Martin Randolph, Founder and CEO of Needle. “We built Needle to eliminate that frustration, and with our AI–Greenhouse integration, teams can now make faster, smarter hiring decisions without changing how they work.”

What the Greenhouse Integration Delivers:

Smarter Executive Hiring Inside Greenhouse - Needle connects directly to Greenhouse ATS and automatically analyzes candidates for skills, leadership experience, and cultural fit using AI, eliminating manual guesswork.

AI-Powered Candidate Shortlists - Hiring teams receive an AI-ranked shortlist of executive candidates, complete with actionable insights for better decision-making.

Up to 80% Reduction in Hiring Time - Early adopters report up to an 80% reduction in executive hiring time, showcasing the impact of AI recruiting automation for founders, recruiters, and HR teams.

Transparent, Scalable Pricing - Needle offers flexible pricing that scales with your needs - starting at $1.99 per month for startups and up to $599.99 per month for full enterprise capabilities.

Built for Founders, Recruiters, and Fast-Growing Teams - The integration is designed for founders, recruitment agencies, talent acquisition teams, and executive search firms looking to modernize hiring through AI recruiting tools, executive hiring automation, and ATS integrations.

About Needle:

Needle is an AI executive hiring platform that helps companies identify, evaluate, and hire top leadership talent faster. By combining AI recruiting software, cultural fit assessment, and seamless integrations like Greenhouse ATS, Needle reduces time-to-hire, improves candidate quality, and modernizes executive search for startups and enterprises alike.

To learn more or request access, visit: https://www.needlematch.com.

