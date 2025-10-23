Tariffed with the same brush: confronting today’s challenges to trade − speech by Swati Dhingra

Thank you for the invitation to speak at the Central Bank of Ireland.

It feels like a momentous time to be discussing global trade policy, taking as it has a more overtly combative turn in recent months. It will come as no great revelation to anyone at this conference that estimated effective tariff rate for the US has reached its highest level since the infamous Smoot-Hawley Tarriff Act of 1930 (Chart 1). It’s understandable that the world’s policymakers feel some mixture of bemusement and alarm at their countries all being tariffed with the same brush by the US Administration. However, we ought to take this moment to acknowledge that this comes amid a wider fracturing of the consensus around globalisation and trade in much of the world (Colantone et al., 2022).

Chart 1: Trade policy has become more restrictive in recent years US average effective tariff (LHS) (%) and trade policy actions taken globally (RHS)

Our current moment feels unprecedented, not simply because of the level of US tariffs, but that this comes against the backdrop of hitherto unseen levels of cross-border integration. Much has been written in recent years about de-globalisation (Antràs, 2020, Baldwin, 2022, Goldberg and Reed, 2023, O’Rourke,, 2019, Colantone et al. 2022, Bown and Irwin, 2025). On some measures, there appears to be something to it. And beyond the data, there are some unmistakable fissures in the global economy: global value chains have been profoundly shaken by the Covid pandemic while some countries have signalled a willingness to retreat from multilateralism in international affairs.

Certainly, as is evident in Chart 2, the heady days of the late 20th century are behind us – trade no longer grows three times as quickly as global output (Dhingra, 2025). But this amounts so far to a cooling off after the frenetic pace of integration in the 1990s. Volumes are stable but the composition is shifting, with intermediate goods now making up two-thirds of global trade (Antràs and Chor, 2021). This represents a very different backdrop to the 1930s. Smooth-Hawley came on the eve of the Great Depression and at a time when the international order was crumbling (Irwin, 2011).

Chart 2: The ascent of global trade has been punctuated by periods of retreat Trade (% GDP)

It’s well-documented now (Autor et al., 2016, Rodríguez and Rodrik, 2001) – though perhaps less clear at the time – that the movement for trade liberalisation in the late 20th century was pursued without sufficient regard for those who perceived themselves to bear the costs of globalisation. This may have been ultimately to the detriment of the free-trading aspirations of that movement, in view of the current levels of opposition. Nonetheless, the benefits of openness – cheaper prices and more choice for consumers, quality and innovative inputs for companies, and larger markets for output – mean that, on balance, countries that trade more tend to earn more per person on average (Frankel and Romer, 1999).

It feels appropriate to be discussing here in Ireland the prospects for the multilateral, rules-based system of global trade. Despite their different histories, the economies of the UK and Ireland bear a certain resemblance in 2025: both are small, open economies with deep specialisations in services and strong ties to the United States and the European Union. For policymakers, therein lies the predicament. Occupying as they do a similar position in the world economy, globalisation underpins living standards and employment, but neither have the power to shape global markets on their own. So there may be lessons of mutual benefit that the UK and Ireland can draw from the past decade of trade shocks to navigate today’s increasingly fragmented macroeconomic environment.

Given the heft of the US and China in global markets, policymakers around the world will have to reckon with the turbulence and uncertainty surrounding the re-orientation of trade priorities. This will shape prospects for growth and inflation. For the UK and Ireland, these questions are especially pressing. Both economies are deeply integrated with the global economy, with trade accounting for 60% and 240% of GDP respectively in 2024. They are important trading partners for each other and significantly exposed to trade with the United States (Chart 3).

Chart 3: The UK and Ireland have significant trade exposure to the US Share of trade by selected regions, 2023 (a) Source: ONS, CSO, Bank calculations.(a) Includes only geographically-identified trade. 2023 is the last year with comprehensive data available.

Much good modelling has been done to try to untangle the various ways in which this could play out. This is useful for gauging the magnitudes of the effects coming via the various channels. Though the models differ in details, they all imply a contraction in UK output as a result of US trade policy. Impacts range from modest in the macroeconomic modelling of trade with input-output linkages of Saussay (2024) and Tamberi (2024) to substantial in the structural NiGEM simulations of Kaya (2024). Differences in modelling trade flows and exchange rates mean the range of price impacts is similarly wide, with NiGEM simulations pointing to a substantial pick-up in UK CPI, whereas ECB-Global results are disinflationary.

But in view of the interactions between a combination of multiple channels, complex multi-stage behavioural and strategic responses, and unprecedented magnitudes mean, we should temper our expectations of how much guidance modelling can give us, especially at such an early stage. Even the initial response of the dollar defied what standard theory might have suggested.footnote [1] At least in the short run, dollar appreciation acts as a mechanism for generating upward pressure on prices in models of the impact of US tariffs on the UK economy. But, contrary to expectations, the dollar has weakened against sterling in the months following the first tariff announcements.

Today I would like to supplement these modelling efforts with an assessment of some evidence on recent historical episodes that may give us some insight into how policymakers should respond to current developments. I’ll survey the evidence relating to three episodes: Brexit and its impact on goods and services trade, the series of escalating US-China tariff rounds in 2018, and the energy crisis precipitated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Then, I’ll reflect on what this might suggest about the present.

The first major deglobalisation episode: Brexit

To many, Brexit remains the defining instance of de-globalisation backlash. The Leave campaign’s “take back control” slogan promised to “free” Britain to pursue its full global potential (Hobolt 2016, De Vries 2018), framing membership of the European Union as a constraint to economic growth. A “Singapore-on-Thames” model envisioned regulatory autonomy, deregulatory flexibility, and a more globally oriented economic strategy.

From the standpoint of 2025, it's hard to see that British households and businesses have reaped the putative economic benefits of leaving the EU. A global pandemic broke out in the intervening period, complicating efforts to identify the impact of Brexit on the development of the British economy. But, nearly a decade after the referendum vote, an emerging body of evidence suggests that Brexit has been a contributing factor to stagnant investment and productivity, as well as a drag on the UK’s trade performance.

In the immediate aftermath of the referendum vote, there was a sharp sterling depreciation. This caused a one-off increase in the price level, though this did not lead to inflation persistence (Dhingra, 2025). Several years went by before the UK’s exit was formalised in 2020. This interstitial period was marked by considerable uncertainty as to the future trading relationship between the UK and the EU, which had real economic consequences. Ahmad et al. (2023) show that products more exposed to this uncertainty experienced lower trade growth. There is also evidence that some sectors – agriculture, fish products, and the automotive industry – began to stockpile inputs and re-orient their supply chains during this period, in anticipation of barriers to trade with the EU (Bakker et al., 2022).

The Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), which set out the post-Brexit trading relationship between the UK and the EU, was implemented in January 2021. It maintains tariff- and quota-free trade in goods but introduced new non-tariff barriers such as the ability to have regulatory differences, different product certification and border checks.

The impact of these non-tariff barriers has come through in the data for trade quantities and prices. For example, in the case of food products, Chart 4 shows, where these new barriers to trade were very high, an increased share of food prices were rising.

Chart 4: Food prices rose where barriers to trade were very high Proportion of prices rising (in orange) and falling (in teal) (a) Source: Updated version from Richard Davies, originally in Bakker et al., 2022.(a) Consumer price quotes from ONS matched with UN COMTRADE data for EU share of imports. Binned by EU shares from low (up to 40%), medium (40-60%), high (60-80%) to very high (over 80%). Lines are the proportion of prices rising and falling month-on-month.

Overall, estimates suggest that these barriers reduced goods trade by as much as a fifth (Du et al., 2023). Using different methodology and data, Kren and Lawless (2024) find a reduction in bilateral UK-EU goods trade of a similar magnitude. There has been a heterogenous impact though, with smaller businesses having found this burden more difficult to bear. These are businesses that are often less able to absorb significant fixed costs (Melitz, 2003). Chart 5 shows event study estimates from Freeman et al. (2025), which suggest larger firms adjusted more easily to the trade barriers created by the TCA.

Chart 5: Smaller firms reduced goods exports to the EU to a greater extent Change in trade with the EU relative to the rest of the world (%)

But developments in good trade are only part of the story. One reason the UK has a different trade profile compared to the EU is that, along with Ireland, most of its exports are in services rather than goods. The UK is the sixth most services-oriented economy in the OECD, while Ireland ranks second (De Lyon et al., 2022).

Barriers to services trade tend to be regulatory in nature, such as domestic licensing requirements, residency conditions, and restrictions on cross-border provision.

Over 60 percent of trade agreements now include provisions on services, compared to just 10 percent before 2000 (Gootiiz et al., 2020). Despite this progress, regulatory differences remain a major obstacle to market access. Regulatory barriers are key determinants of services trade flows, but empirical work has been limited by data gaps and institutional complexity (Gootiiz et al., 2020; Mattoo et al., 2022).

With the UK out of the Single Market, new bilateral rules govern trade and investment between the UK and the EU. While the UK’s services trade growth has been strong since 2019, new evidence compares UK services exports in each sector compared with that of all other countries. As shown in Chart 6, the sectors most exposed to Brexit barriers saw falls of 16% in exports to the EU. This loss in EU market share has not been replaced by increased share in markets outside the EU (Bhalotia et al., 2025).

Chart 6: Services sectors facing Brexit barriers saw trade with the EU decline Fall in exports of the UK to the EU relative to other countries’ exports Source: Bhalotia et al. (2025). Last data points for OECD-WTO BaTiS are 2023.(a) Event study impact of Brexit barriers from the Trade and Cooperation Agreement on bilateral exports of the UK to the EU, relative to other bilateral exports.

Within their services specialism, the UK and Ireland economies are closely interconnected through financial markets, both with each other and with the broader global economy. This relationship has encountered new barriers to cross-border trade and investment following Brexit. A close analysis of UK bank lending in Chart 7 reveals a significant decline in credit extended to the European Economic Area (EEA) after the loss of passporting rights—an effect not offset by increased lending to non-EEA countries. This contraction in financial connectivity has implications for productivity in the UK, and more broadly in Ireland and the EU, as bilateral access to deeper financial markets has been diminished on both sides.

Chart 7: Loss of passporting has been a drag on UK lending to EEA Event study estimates (a) Source: Trade in Banking Services under Regulatory Barriers: Evidence from the UK (Bhalotia et al., forthcoming).(a) Event study impact of the loss of passporting rights, a comparison of loan activity for banks that had passporting rights prior to Brexit with those that did not.

Trade weakness has combined with uncertainty in the UK to weaken both investment and productivity. A combination of micro and macro estimates suggest that the Brexit process had reduced UK GDP by 6% to 8%, investment by 12% to 18%, employment by 3% to 4%, and productivity by 3% to 4% (Bloom et al., forthcoming update of Bloom et al., 2019).