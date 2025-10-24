Composer and Music Industry Veteran Stevan Pasero Releases New Book 'Musical Darwinism'

Musical Darwinism by Stevan Pasero_book front cover

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best-selling recording artist, composer, and music-industry veteran Stevan Pasero announces the release of his groundbreaking nonfiction book, Musical Darwinism: The Past Is the Portal to the Future of Music. The work offers a vivid, century-spanning exploration of how recorded sound has evolved through successive “Great Eras” of innovation—and how each new wave of technology has transformed the way we create, distribute, and experience music.Blending historical research, cultural analysis, and firsthand insight from decades in the business, Pasero examines how invention, adaptation, and survival have always been the driving forces of musical evolution. From Edison’s acoustic cylinders to today’s algorithmic platforms, Musical Darwinism connects history to headlines—revealing striking parallels between past revolutions and the technological upheavals reshaping today’s soundscape.“Music has always adapted to survive,” Pasero writes. “Each era transforms how we listen, create, and connect. This book explores not only those shifts but what they mean for music’s next evolution.”Part memoir, part industry chronicle, and part forecast of what lies ahead, Musical Darwinism invites readers to step inside the story of recorded music—from the warmth of vinyl grooves to the cold logic of digital code. Along the way, Pasero illuminates how the collision of art and innovation continually rewires both creative expression and commercial opportunity.In tracing the arc from the mechanical to the electrical, from the magnetic to the digital, and finally to the algorithmic era of AI, Pasero argues that understanding the past is essential to navigating the future. Each technological shift, he observes, has not only redefined sound but also reshaped the relationship between artists and audiences—revealing that musical evolution is less about obsolescence than adaptation.“Every transformation in sound recording has reshaped culture,” Pasero explains. “We’ve moved from phonographs to platforms, from musicians recording for posterity to algorithms predicting taste. The question is not whether music will change, but how we will evolve with it.”About the Author:Stevan Pasero is a best-selling recording artist, composer, and music-business executive whose multifaceted career spans over forty years. As founder of Sugo Music Group, he has distributed, licensed, and published thousands of recordings worldwide. His experience bridging artistry and entrepreneurship gives him a unique vantage point on how technology continually redefines the music ecosystem.Availability:Musical Darwinism: The Past Is the Portal to the Future of Music is available in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon Interviews, review copies, and press materials—including author photos and cover art—are available upon request.Media Contact: Digeann Cabrell, Publicity Coordinator — legalaffairs@sugomusic.com

