One Guitar One Voice has its inaugural champion, Tone Central Station and Furch Guitars join forces to launch contest

From L to R. Marc Harris, Roger Kalcic, Tim LaRoche, Jamie Jackson, Todd Austin

Tim LaRoche has won the inaugural One Guitar One Voice contest at Tone Central Station! Powered by Furch Guitars, Lampifier, Stringjoy, D'Addario &Solomon Mics.

This is not just a way to show off your skills as a player or a singer or a songwriter. It puts you out there on all fronts..” — Jamie Jackson

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday October 16th, 12 Finalists from the original field of 30 ELITE Singer/Songwriters from Nashville, TN and beyond, had all earned their way to this night. The prize, a STUNNING Furch Blue Performance Dc-EM Acoustic/Electric Guitar. And the title of One Guitar One Voice Grand Champion!This contest of skill was originally created by Henry French of Solomon Mics and was a rousing success in Indianapolis, IN for a brief period in the mid 2010's. Jamie Jackson of Tone Central Station re-tooled and resurrected the contest to fit the current times and to yield a true champion.The rules are simple and designed to push each performer to not only give their best, but to help bring out the best in their fellow contestant. It was sprawled out across 4 months, with the first 3 months being the play-in round and month 4 being the finale. The 3 top scoring performers from each night advanced. As did the highest-scoring performer from nights 1-3. Then, Jamie and Todd each picked a "Golden-Ticket" winner to move on as well, making up the field of 12 finalists. Each contestant played the same guitar (tuned and conditioned by Nick Russell of Queen Ave. Studios after each performance), sang through the same mic (cleaned in-between each performer), with no EQ or reverb! Their song was an original that they wrote and the spotlight was solely on them while they each gave pure and dynamic performances. Jamie Jackson of Tone Central Station played host with Todd "Toddzilla" Austin running lights and sound. It went off without issue and was able to boast over 400 total attendees throughout the contest!Helping to make this contest truly special, unique and to keep the stakes as high as possible , 12 Celebrity Judges (all different on each round/night) from all over the industry, were brought in to keep this a real contest of skill .Thank you to Richard Trest, Randy Barnette, Henry French, Eric Dahl, Joe Delucas, Don Roberts, Chad Ginsburg, Tim Stanley, John E. Bozeman, Cory Lee Barker, Jared James Nichols and April Potter. This contest was STACKED from front to back, to say the least.And the winner is...... Tim LaRoche of White House, TN! Originally from Pennsylvania, Tim has been an active musician since the mid 80's. He has worked tirelessly to hone his craft of playing, writing, performing and singing over the past 40 years. He not only took home the Prized Furch Blue Performance Dc-EM, he also was awarded a Lampifier 571 DaVinci Device Infinite Box & Pre-Amp, a Lampifier 111 microphone, 10 sets of strings from Stringjoy and a humidification prize pack from D'Addario. Over $3000 total value.A BIG thank you to all of the wonderful contestant and attendees, who all helped to make this event, a TRUE SUCCESS!" This was our first try with this contest concept, and the results show us the depth and diversity of the singer-songwriters in Nashville. The talent od the contestants completely proved to everyone present why this truly is Music City, and we are so grateful and blessed to be a part of it." Todd " Toddzilla" Austin - Co-Owner of Tone Central Station"This was GREAT! We loved it and we loved seeing so much wonderful talent playing such a beautiful guitar!? Marc Harris - Managing Director at Furch, INC"This is not just a way to show off your skills as a player or a singer or a songwriter. It puts you out there on all fronts.. And in truth, this is a community event. It is FREE to attend and we want everyone to talk and meet with each other. We want to help foster and grow the communal-aspect of music in Music City" - Jamie Jackson - Co-Owner of Tone Central Station.Tone Central Station has beyond excited with the results of One Guitar One Voice and is already planning on making this an annual event. Next year, the contest will expand the field of entries from 30 to 60, and from 4 nights total, to 5. For more information, feel free toFollow us on our socials for more to come!

