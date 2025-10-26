Ovation Fertility presents IVF insights at 2025 ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo

Studies highlight the use of artificial intelligence in embryo selection and miscarriage rates following frozen embryo transfer.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ovation Fertility’s research team will present two important studies at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2025 Scientific Congress & Expo, underscoring the organization’s commitment to advancing in vitro fertilization (IVF) laboratory processes and reproductive technologies.“Ovation is proud to contribute innovative research at ASRM each year,” said Matthew “Tex” VerMilyea, Ph.D., HCLD/CC, Vice President of Scientific Advancement at Ovation. “Our dedicated team of scientists and affiliated physicians are focused on leading-edge studies that enhance lab protocols, improve patient outcomes, and advance innovation in reproductive medicine.”This year’s Ovation presentations include:Evaluation of Artificial Intelligence for Embryo Selection During IVF: A Prospective, Randomized Controlled Trial – Oral presentation by Oleksii O. Barash, M.D., Reproductive Science Center of the San Francisco Bay Area, with co-authors Kathleen A. Miller, IVF FLORIDA, and Matthew “Tex” VerMilyea, Ph.D., Ovation Fertility (Tuesday, October 28, 10:45 AM–12:15 PM CT, Hemisfair Ballroom C3).Evaluation of Miscarriage Rates After Single Untested Frozen Embryo Transfer Versus Single Euploid Frozen Embryo Transfer – Poster presentation by Allison D. Davis and Glen Adaniya, Ovation Fertility (Tuesday, October 28, 11:30–11:45 AM CT, Poster Hall Station 2).The 81st annual ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo will be held in San Antonio, TX, from October 25 to 29, 2025. Attracting thousands of reproductive medicine professionals from around the world, the event provides a global platform for collaboration, innovation, and advancing patient care.To learn more about Ovation Fertility’s research initiatives, which aim to advance reproductive medicine and offer leading-edge care to fertility patients, visit www.ovationfertility.com About Ovation FertilityOvation Fertility, part of the US Fertility network, is a leading national consortium of IVF laboratories dedicated to advancing reproductive care. Working closely with affiliated physician practices, Ovation leverages cutting-edge, evidence-based fertility treatments to provide hopeful parents with the highest chances of success. Ovation offers a comprehensive range of services, including frozen donor and surrogacy services and secure storage solutions for frozen biomaterials. Together, Ovation and its partners are committed to setting new standards in reproductive medicine. Learn more at https://www.ovationfertility.com

