New research identifies improved pain management protocols for IVF patients

Randomized trial indicates patients experience less pain and lower narcotic use during recovery, while embryo transfer success remains unchanged.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new study conducted by US Fertility demonstrates that a safer and more effective approach to pain management after egg retrieval can significantly reduce the need for narcotics—while maintaining equivalent outcomes for embryo transfer. The findings were presented at the 81st ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo.This study is among the first randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trials to measure both postoperative pain relief and embryo transfer outcomes in patients undergoing egg retrieval.“Our trial demonstrates that patients can experience better pain control with fewer narcotics, which is an important step forward in improving the recovery experience after egg retrieval,” shares Marja Brolinson, M.D., lead author and Reproductive Endocrinologist at US Fertility. “Equally reassuring, we found no differences in reproductive or obstetrical outcomes for those pursuing a fresh embryo transfer.”The study, Optimizing Pain Control Following Oocyte Retrieval – A Randomized Blinded Placebo Controlled Trial Assessing Ketorolac Efficacy and Fresh Embryo Transfer Outcomes, included 400 patients randomized to receive either standard pain management or a regimen which included Ketorolac, an intravenous nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication similar to Ibuprofen.Key findings include:Patients in the enhanced pain management group had significantly lower requirements for postoperative IV narcotics (25% vs. 41.5%).Average narcotic doses were nearly cut in half compared to placebo (5.2 vs. 9.4 morphine milligram equivalents).Patients reported significantly lower pain scores both during recovery and at home.No increase in postoperative complications was observed.Among patients who proceeded with fresh embryo transfer, live birth and other reproductive outcomes were comparable between groups.“This trial highlights US Fertility’s commitment to rigorous, patient-centered research that enhances both outcomes and experiences,” says Kate Devine, M.D. , Medical Director at US Fertility. “By identifying effective alternatives to narcotics, we can make fertility treatment safer and more comfortable for patients while also contributing to the broader effort to reduce opioid use in healthcare.”The findings suggest a promising, evidence-based approach to pain relief after egg retrieval that improves patient comfort without compromising fertility outcomes.Learn more about US Fertility’s Research Division , which conducts and publishes high-quality studies to advance the field of reproductive medicine and provide better, more effective care to infertility patients.ABOUT US FERTILITYUS Fertility, the nation’s largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices and IVF laboratories, are united under a shared mission to deliver the joy of parenthood through advanced reproductive medicine and innovative science. To date, US Fertility practices and laboratories have helped more than 225,000 individuals and couples build their families using assisted reproductive technology. US Fertility supports over 200 physicians by leveraging collective expertise, driving innovation, and by providing advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance the delivery of exceptional patient care. Together with a growing suite of life science services, US Fertility is expanding access to the highest quality reproductive health care across over 105 clinic locations and 35 IVF laboratories. https://www.usfertility.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.