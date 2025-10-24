EpicVue Expands EpicWiFi with Enhanced Reliability and 5G Connectivity for the Connected Cab

EpicVue is WiFi and streaming for fleets.

Powered by T-Mobile 5G, EpicWiFi delivers 225 GB of data per month with reliable coverage, LTE backup, and fully managed in-cab support.

Most fleet data plans cover minimal usage, but EpicVue provides 225 GB of data/month for just $59 per truck, enabling fleets to run live TV, cameras, and other high-demand applications without worry.” — Lance Platt

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EpicVue , the leading provider of in-cab entertainment and connectivity for the trucking industry, announced today the rollout of enhanced reliability features for EpicWiFi, its plug-and-play, high-speed in-cab Internet solution for fleets and professional over-the-road drivers.EpicWiFi's purpose-built 5G router, designed for life on the highway, now includes advanced redundancy to maintain seamless connectivity even in challenging network environments. The device offers WiFi 6 capability and automatic LTE fallback, ensuring drivers stay connected for live video streaming, communication, and other high-data applications.“EpicWiFi was built for life on the road,” said Lance Platt, CEO of EpicVue. “Most fleet data plans cover only minimal usage, but EpicVue provides 225 GB of data per month for just $59 per truck, enabling fleets to run live TV, cameras, and other high-demand applications without worry. This puts us in a unique position to enable the truly connected truck, helping fleets consolidate services and reduce costs across multiple connections.”EpicWiFi: Built for Truckers, Trusted by FleetsEpicWiFi gives fleets and drivers true freedom to connect, communicate, and unwind from anywhere with:● Connected cab with 225 GB of data per month: Supports streaming, live TV, and IoT devices simultaneously.● Powered by T-Mobile’s 5G network with LTE backup: Broad nationwide coverage that automatically switches to LTE to maintain uninterrupted service.● Rugged, plug-and-play design: Easy self-installation with purpose-built hardware made to withstand the rigors of the road.● Fully managed service: EpicVue handles installation, updates, monitoring, and support directly with drivers so fleets can focus on other initiatives.Affordable Connectivity for Every CabEpicWiFi is available for just $59 per truck per month, following a one-time modem purchase of $199, with no annual commitment and no overage charges. EpicVue also offers flexible programs that allow fleets to amortize the cost of the modem over an agreement period, eliminating upfront hardware expenses.Veteran owner-operator Burke Lewis says the switch to EpicWiFi has transformed life on the road.“I’m always looking for the best deal and I do my research. EpicVue gave me a price that truly beat the rest. The self-install was quick and simple, the equipment fit right into my truck, and T-Mobile’s service has kept my wife and me connected 24/7 without any slowdown or buffering,” Lewis said.EpicWiFi is available as a standalone solution or bundled with EpicVue+, the industry’s leading in-cab platform for DIRECTV entertainment and driver engagement.See EpicWiFi in Action at ATA MC&EEpicVue will be exhibiting at the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Management Conference & Exhibition (MC&E), October 25–28 in San Diego, booth #12026. Attendees can see firsthand the compact, purpose-built router engineered to withstand the rugged conditions of the road and deliver high-speed connectivity wherever drivers go. Contact us in advance to schedule a meeting.About EpicVueEpicVue delivers entertainment, connectivity, and engagement solutions purpose-built for trucking. From in-cab DIRECTV with EpicVue+ to reliable, nationwide WiFi with EpicWiFi, EpicVue helps fleets enhance driver satisfaction, strengthen communication, and boost recruiting and retention. As a fully managed service, EpicVue removes the technical burden from fleets and keeps drivers connected. For more information, visit www.epicvue.com

