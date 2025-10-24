Free Admission Month of November for Veterans and Active-Duty Military and Free Veterans Day Quilts of Valor Program

Quilts of Valor Ceremony on Veterans Day, Free and Open to the Public

We want to show our appreciation for the sacrifice of our service members and veterans, and we couldn’t think of a better way than to honor them with free admission to The National Quilt Museum” — Bonnie Schrock, Executive Director of The National Quilt Museum

PADUCAH , KY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Quilt Museum is saluting all veterans and active-duty military with free admission and special programming during November. Beginning November 1, all military personnel and veterans will receive free admission to the museum’s galleries and exhibitions all month long, including the Quilts of Valor: Countdown to America250 exhibition. Twelve quilts made by Quilts of Valor volunteers are featured in the exhibition to commemorate the Countdown to America250, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 with the mission to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. To date, the foundation has presented 400,000 quilts, made by more than 11,000 members of Quilts of Valor, to service members and veterans nationwide.On Veterans Day, November 11, at 4:30 p.m., The National Quilt Museum will host a Quilts of Valor Award Ceremony. Eleven service members and veterans will be presented with a quilt from the Quilts of Valor Foundation, led by representative Nancy Cann. The Paducah Police Department Honor Guard will perform a color guard ceremony. The program is free and open to the public.“We want to show our appreciation for the sacrifice and dedication of our service members and veterans, and we couldn’t think of a better way than to honor them with free admission to The National Quilt Museum of the United States of America,” said the museum’s executive director, Bonnie Schrock. “We look forward to welcoming them into our galleries filled with some of the world’s best quilts.”The National Quilt Museum is located at 215 Jefferson Street in Paducah, Kentucky, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets may be purchased online or upon arrival. Complimentary parking is available onsite. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (62 and older) and military, $5 for students, and complimentary for children under 12 with a paying adult and members. For tickets and additional information, visit quiltmuseum.org or call 270-442-8856.###About The National Quilt MuseumThe National Quilt Museum (NQM) is America's premier Quilt Museum, having received the National Designation by a congressional declaration in 2008. The museum collects and presents the finest work made by today's quilters in America and worldwide. It provides national-class cultural services to diverse communities, both near and far, through exhibitions, educational programs, support of artists, and tourism development. The museum includes multiple galleries and an on-site gift shop.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.