Key Housing Announces Featured Listing for Los Angeles for November 2025, Focused on Furnished Apartments

Key Housing announces La Plaza Village in Los Angeles as its November featured listing for corporate housing.

When people think of L.A., they think of beaches and movie sets. Fortunately, we have serviced apartments throughout Los Angeles.” — Bob Lee

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Housing, California's leader in finding hard-to-find corporate housing in Los Angeles and other major Southern California cities, is proud to announce the La Plaza Village property as its featured listing for November 2025. Conveniently located in the middle of the City of Angeles, La Plaza Village allows the busy corporate traveler to combine a quiet place to live with access to the best Los Angeles has to offer."When people think of L.A., they think of beaches and movie sets," explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. "But the truth is, most of our clients come to SoCal for work. They're consultants, engineers, and project managers. They're looking for top-quality amenities, the proverbial 'home away from home,' which is precisely what we offer, setting our service apart from traditional hotels. We selected La Plaza Village for its synergies. It's both a fantastic corporate housing opportunity and it has the 'Zen' of the SocCal lifestyle."Interested parties can learn more at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/la-plaza-village/ . They can also click up to browse all corporate housing available in Los Angeles at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/los-angeles/ . They can also reach out to a specialist for a one-on-one consultation on finding hard-to-find housing. The experts at Key Housing know how to find housing that meets the needs of busy business travelers seeking a short-term place to stay.Here is more information on the featured complex. First, let's look at location, as it's half the battle in Los Angeles. Located near Chinatown, near Union Station ( https://unionstationla.com/ ) and far enough from the freeway gridlock, this complex offers easy access to transportation and a tranquil atmosphere perfect for relaxation after work. La Plaza Village is one of those extraordinary complexes from which one can avoid the worst of Los Angeles traffic. Looking to take a train to Burbank? Done. Uber to Culver City? Easy. Walk to tacos? Absolutely. One can enjoy the best of LA life yet live like a local.These furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments allow business travelers to arrive with just a suitcase and live “as if” they are home. There's in-unit laundry, modern kitchens, and private balconies. The corporate traveler can sit outside and enjoy the fabulous SoCal weather, while working on their laptop.But the real win? There is a yoga studio on site. With on-site yoga, a traveler can also Zen out like a true Angeleno. La Plaza Village is a great choice for anyone seeking a furnished apartment.ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. ( https://www.keyhousing.com/ ) specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno , Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.