Maryland Fall Foliage Report for Oct. 23

October 23, 2025

Much of Maryland is experiencing midpoint, near-peak, or peak foliage. Dry conditions and crisp temperatures are expected this weekend throughout the state, ushering in ideal conditions for fall foliage.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Washington County Thursday evening.

In the westernmost part of Maryland, Garrett County is now past peak foliage, with recent rain and high winds knocking down leaves.

Central Maryland is at its midpoint, approaching peak foliage.

Leaves are quickly changing on the Eastern Shore, with bald cypress trees showing off rusty oranges.

Sugar maple on the Anne Arundel Community College campus. Photo by Gabriel Diggs.

Check out this week’s special video report from Garrett County:

Howard County, Ranger Melissa Carson

Foliage in the Hollofield area of Patapsco Valley State Park

This past weekend I hiked the Old Ellicott City Connector Trail in Hollofield and the trees that still had leaves were beginning their end cycle. Red maples will always be the showstopper, unless you find that rare ash tree that hasn’t been decimated by the emerald ash borer.

A deer in the woods in the Hollofield area of Patapsco Valley State Park.

Cecil County, Ranger Lesley Leader

A deer at the Fair Hill NRMA.

Somerset County, Forester Rachel Egolf

Driving around the back roads here in Somerset County, you can see the effect the few cold, crisp nights had on leaf color. A bit more change can be seen across the landscape. Farmers are busy gathering up the corn harvest as the soybean crop matures and yellows in the fields. You can see plenty of color changes scattered along the hedgerows, but the overall shade is a rusty orange to brown with the sharp contrast with the loblolly pines present throughout the lower shore.

In the woods, red maples and black gum have yellow, red and orange leaves. Sweet gums are turning deep purple, and sumac is taking on a vibrant shade of burgundy. Oaks and hickories trees are dropping nuts.

Looking into the marsh, you can see the reeds are turning a paler shade of green and brown as they ready for the winter. The groundsel, or waterbushes are blowing their fluffy down-like flowers into the wind. The glassworts are starting to fade from bright red to a paler pink.

Worcester County, Camp Store Manager Janet Heaton

The Pocomoke River is home to the northernmost bald cypress swamp. We believe the foliage is fully changing now and getting closer to peak color change.

Bald Cypress. Photo by Anthony Jenkins.

Photo by Anthony Burrows.

We’re coming off a new moon (October 21) so the sky is perfect for stargazing. The Moon itself is not going to be around much in the night sky. It’s rising in the morning and setting about the time it gets dark. If you can catch it, the view will be pretty cool since it’s a waxing crescent. You’ll see more of it each night in the coming days. It will set later each day: 7:05 p.m. on Thursday (4%) then about an hour later moving forward, and its illuminated area will double in size each day.

The Leonis Minorid meteor shower will be active this week with a peak on Friday. This is not a blockbuster show, your best bet is to get out right before dawn. That is when the radiant point will be highest in the sky. Look east towards the constellation Leo Minor.

Finally we have a few conjunctions, both on Thursday. The Moon and Mars and the Moon and Mercury. Remember to get out early, sunset is 6:16 p.m. and the Moon drops below the horizon at 7 p.m.

The first segment of Maryland’s muzzleloader deer season was open Oct. 16-18 statewide. Hunters in Region B — the state’s central, southern, and eastern regions — can also use muzzleloaders from Oct. 20-25 for antlerless deer only.

“The early muzzleloader season is a great opportunity to enjoy the colors of autumn while putting venison in the freezer,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Coinciding with cooler weather and increased deer activity makes it a great time to be out in the woods helping to manage Maryland’s deer herd.”

Read more about the season on our website.

Squirrel season opened Sept. 6; rabbit season will open Nov. 1. Small game hunting is a great way for novice hunters to develop woodsmanship skills. Learn more about Maryland’s small game hunting on our website.

The fall foliage makes a great backdrop for fishing – check out the hues while waiting for your bite. Check out our weekly Fishing Report and stocking update below:

Maryland Fishing Report – October 22

Stocking Update Page

Oct. 25 at Sandy Point State Park from 4:30-5:30 p.m.: Pet Costume Contest

Oct. 25 at New Germany State Park from 7-9 p.m.: Haunted Hike, a spooky one-mile self-guided hike on the Orchard Loop. Stop by the Nature Center for s’mores and hot cocoa.

Nov. 1 at Pocomoke River State Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..: Fungi 5K and Festival

Nov. 1 at Tuckahoe State Park from 1-3 p.m.: Golden Jubilee Celebration with trail dedication to Anna Murray Douglass and the Sandtown community.