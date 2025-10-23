Governor Stein Takes Action on One Bill

NORTH CAROLINA, October 23 - Today, Governor Stein announced he has signed one bill into law.

Governor Stein made the following statement on signing Senate Bill 449:

“This bill makes some needed investments for law enforcement, our state’s ferries, and budget technology, and it provides greater flexibility so that the State’s Hurricane Helene recovery efforts can help more people. It also proves that this legislature is able to come together and get results for the people of North Carolina when they want to. The bill, however, simply does not meet the standard of leadership that the moment demands.

“Families are still waiting for the legislature to fund their health care. Teachers and law enforcement are still waiting for pay raises. We are all still waiting for real investments in public safety and mental health. The time for waiting is over. It is past time for the General Assembly to send me a fiscally responsible budget that invests in our people.”