Former Top-10 World Tennis Star Lisa Bonder-Kerkorian Joins SportsEdTV as Senior Contributor

Lisa Bonder-Kerkorian SportsEdTV

Former world No. 7 Lisa Bonder-Kerkorian joins SportsEdTV as Senior Contributor to share her elite experience and inspire the next generation of players.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsEdTV, the world’s leading online sports education platform, proudly announces the addition of former WTA Top-10 player Lisa Bonder-Kerkorian as a Senior Contributor. Bonder-Kerkorian, who achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 7, brings her elite-level experience, strategic insight, and passion for mentoring to SportsEdTV’s global community of athletes, coaches, and parents.

During her impressive professional career, Lisa captured seven WTA singles titles. She reached the quarterfinals of the French Open and the fourth round at both Wimbledon and the US Open. Known for her fierce competitiveness and technically refined two-handed backhand, she earned victories over many of the sport’s biggest names, including Chris Evert and Mary Joe Fernandez.

“Lisa’s addition further strengthens SportsEdTV’s roster of world-class contributors,” said Robert Mazzucchelli, Co-Founder and Chairman of SportsEdTV. “Her experience at the very top of women’s tennis and her deep understanding of what it takes to succeed make her an invaluable voice for our global audience.”

“SportsEdTV’s mission to make world-class sports education accessible to everyone aligns perfectly with my own journey in tennis,” said Lisa Bonder-Kerkorian. “I’m excited to share the lessons I’ve learned—on and off the court—with players and coaches around the world.”

Lisa will contribute exclusive content on advanced singles strategy, mental preparation, and performance development. Her perspective as both a former top-10 player and dedicated mentor will help inspire and guide a new generation of athletes striving for excellence.

