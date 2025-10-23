Bid for Hope Gala to Support Parkinson’s Research, Education, and Wheelchair Giveaway

Sponsored by CoxHealth - Thursday, November 13, 2025 Bid for Hope - A Parkinson's Benefit Gala - Thursday, November 13, 2025 Powered Wheelchair Giveaway - https://act4pd.org/grant-application

Act4Parkinsons hosts a benefit gala with dinner, comedy, speaker, silent auction, and a Powered Wheelchair Giveaway for a local individual in need.

We believe in bringing people together through joy and purpose—it’s about raising hope and awareness for the Parkinson’s community.” — Samantha York

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Springfield-Area Communities Invited to “Bid for Hope” Gala Supporting Parkinson’s Research and EducationAct4Parkinsons(™), a nonprofit committed to simplifying Parkinson’s education, expanding community support, and advancing research, invites residents from Springfield and surrounding communities to an inspiring evening of giving, laughter, and learning at its upcoming fundraiser, “Bid for Hope: A Parkinson’s Benefit Gala”, held on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 5:00–8:00 PM at the Sertoma Event Center in Springfield.The gala will feature a performance by beloved local comedian Bryce Stanley, a dinner reception, and a silent auction with exclusive items donated by Springfield-area businesses and supporters. Guests will also hear from Larry Skeen, PT, DPT, LSVT, a physical therapist with CoxHealth, who will share insights on early detection and intervention in Parkinson’s care.A special highlight of the evening will be the gifting of a Powered Wheelchair to a local individual in need—a powerful moment that reflects Act4Parkinsons’ commitment to direct community impact. Those interested in applying for future giveaways can visit https://act4pd.org/grant-application “We believe in bringing people together through joy and purpose,” said Samantha York, Executive Director and Co-founder of Act4Parkinsons. “This event is not just about raising funds—it’s about raising hope and awareness for the entire Parkinson’s community across Missouri.”CoxHealth is a proud sponsor of the Bid for Hope Gala, helping make this evening of impact and inspiration possible.Event Details:What: Bid for Hope – A Parkinson’s Benefit GalaWhen: Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 5:00–8:00 PMWhere: Sertoma Event Center, 1538 S Enterprise Ave, Springfield, MO 65804Tickets: https://act4pd.org/event Website: https://act4pd.org About Act4Parkinsons(™)Founded in 2024, Act4Parkinsons(™) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and funding for Parkinson’s research, while simplifying education and support resources. The organization connects individuals with support groups, hosts educational events, and aims to become a one-stop hub for trusted Parkinson’s information—so families can spend less time searching and more time finding what they need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.