Washington State Department of Health statement on vaccine safety and autism claims

For immediate release: November 21, 2025 (25-139)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reaffirms that vaccines are a proven, essential tool for protecting people’s health. We join health agencies and associations across the country, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Autism Science Foundation, in confirming that there is no credible scientific evidence linking vaccines to autism.

Decades of research and large-scale studies consistently show no association between vaccination and an increased risk of autism. Autism is a complex condition with multiple contributing genetic and environmental factors. Attributing it to any single cause is inaccurate and misleading.

Vaccines are thoroughly tested and remain one of the most important tools we have for preventing infectious diseases. They represent one of the greatest public health achievements in history, having saved millions of lives and prevented illness and lifelong disability. Claims suggesting a link between vaccines and autism undermine public confidence, reduce immunization rates, and contribute to outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.

DOH is committed to providing Washington residents with guidance based on the best available science. We encourage people to follow recommended vaccination schedules to protect themselves and their children, and to go to their health care providers with questions and concerns.

