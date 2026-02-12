F&G officers investigating three separate incidents of deer being shot, left to waste in southwest Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers are seeking the public’s help in gathering information related to three separate incidents of mule deer being shot and left to waste in southwest Idaho.

Closed-season mule deer buck at Arrowrock Reservoir

A 2x3 mule deer buck that was shot out of season, sometime between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31, and left to waste at Arrowrock Reservoir, near the Irish Creek campsite.

The buck, which was shot in the head, was discovered just off Cottonwood Canyon Creek Road, on the hillside to the south.

Closed-season mule deer buck in Owyhee County

A 4x4 mule deer buck was shot sometime around Dec. 26, likely at night, in a remote alfalfa field near Grandview in Owyhee County. This deer was left to waste by the shooter.

Mule deer buck on Robie Creek Road

A 4x4 mule deer buck was shot with archery equipment sometime around Nov. 10, during an open season. Based upon their initial investigation and the evidence at the scene, officers have reason to believe that this was not a case of wounding loss. The shooter likely knew the deer expired and failed to retrieve the animal, leaving the meat to waste.

If you have information about any of these incidents, please call the Southwest Regional Office at 208-465-8465, the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or report online. Callers may remain anonymous, and rewards may be available for information leading to a citation.