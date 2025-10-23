Submit Release
Jason Bergman of The Agency Pasadena Featured in VoyageLA Magazine for Redefining Luxury Real Estate in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury real estate agent and entrepreneur Jason Bergman, of The Agency Pasadena, has been featured in a new VoyageLA Magazine interview highlighting his innovative approach to brand building, community leadership, and redefining what luxury real estate means in Los Angeles.

In the feature, titled “Life, Values, Legacy: Our Chat with Jason Bergman”, Bergman discusses how his background in fashion and entrepreneurship shaped his philosophy that real estate is not just about homes — it’s about identity, emotion, and experience.

“Most assume agents sell homes. I build brands,” Bergman shared in the interview. “Real estate isn’t about property — it’s about people, perception, and purpose.” - Jason Bergman

Recognized among the Top 25 Real Estate Agents of 2024 by LA Style Magazine and ranked in the top 3% of agents nationwide, Bergman has built a reputation for blending design, marketing, and storytelling to transform how homes are presented and sold across Pasadena, South Pasadena, and Los Angeles.

Beyond real estate, Bergman co-founded the South Pasadena Social Club, a platform connecting local entrepreneurs and creatives, and is currently hosting real estate panels that center around wealth education and equity. His mission is to redefine what it means to live — and sell — luxury in LA: with purpose, personality, and strategy.

You just read:

