screenings4u Expands with New Location to Offer Workplace Testing Services

screenings4u

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- screenings4u, a leader in workplace testing services, is excited to announce the opening of its new facility at 8537 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60652. This location will enable screenings4u to provide an even broader array of services, including drug and alcohol testing, background checks, DNA testing, and more, tailored specifically for businesses of all sizes.As workplace safety and compliance become increasingly vital in today’s corporate landscape, screenings4u is dedicated to providing reliable, comprehensive screening services. The new location will help facilitate on-site testing, along with our 24/7 mobile services, ensuring businesses have access to the testing they need whenever and wherever they need it.“Our mission is to support organizations in creating a safe and productive workplace environment,” said Andre Erving, CEO of screenings4u. “With our new facility, we’ll be able to expand our services, reach more clients, and provide top-notch testing solutions that businesses can trust."Expanded Services Include:Drug and Alcohol Testing: With options for both DOT and NON DOT testing, screenings4u provides comprehensive drug and alcohol screening services to meet regulatory and company-specific requirements.Background Checks: screenings4u's thorough background checks help employers make informed hiring decisions by reviewing an individual’s criminal history, employment history, and other essential information.DNA Testing: To aid in matters such as paternity testing or relationship verification, screenings4u offers accurate, confidential DNA testing services, ensuring the discreet handling of sensitive data.On-Site Testing: For organizations that prefer convenience, our on-site testing service allows businesses to conduct drug and alcohol screenings directly at their workplace, minimizing disruption to normal operations.24/7 Mobile Testing: Understanding that emergencies can occur at any moment, our mobile unit is fully equipped to provide on-site drug and alcohol testing around the clock, ensuring that employers can act swiftly to maintain workplace safety.Fingerprinting: We offer fingerprinting services for various purposes, including employment, licensing, immigration, and other requirements, using the latest technology for fast, accurate results.Substance Abuse Evaluations (SAP): Our qualified professionals perform thorough evaluations for individuals seeking help after a positive drug or alcohol test, offering a pathway to rehabilitation so they can return to work or meet other obligations.Urine Specimen Collector Training: Providing individuals with a pathway into the industry, screening4u offers training for urine specimen collectors , equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary for effective DOT and NON DOT testing.screenings4u emphasizes the importance of compliance with workplace regulations. Our knowledgeable staff is well-versed in both DOT and NON DOT regulations, guiding employers through the complexities of workplace testing from start to finish.To celebrate the opening of the new location, screenings4u will host an open house on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 10 am to 12 pm, inviting local business leaders and community members to tour the facility and learn more about our extensive range of services. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, engage with our experts, and enjoy refreshments.screenings4u is committed to helping employers maintain compliance, safety, and a drug-free workplace, thereby supporting employees’ health and well-being. As part of the broader objective to foster a positive work environment, our testing services benefit both employers and employees.For more information about screenings4u and its services, please visit our website at www.screenings4u.com or contact us directly at (773) 245-7180.About screenings4uscreenings4u is a trusted provider of workplace testing services, dedicated to ensuring safety and compliance in various industries. With a wide range of services including drug testing, background checks, and on-site services, they are committed to helping organizations create safe and productive work environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.