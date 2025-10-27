InstantGMP Launches Fully Integrated Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Software

“With InstantGMP’s integrated LIMS, quality control becomes a natural extension of the manufacturing process, instead of a disconnected, manual step,” Dr. Soltero added.” — Dr. Richard Soltero

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InstantGMP™, the innovators in manufacturing and quality management software for the pharmaceutical, supplement, and biotech industries, today announced the release of its new Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), a fully integrated quality control (QC) module built directly into the InstantGMP manufacturing platform.Designed to unify laboratory operations with production and inventory processes, the new purpose-built LIMS eliminates silos, streamlines compliance, and provides a cost-effective alternative to traditional standalone systems.“Most commercial LIMS products operate in isolation, requiring expensive integrations and data mapping to connect with other systems,” said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. “By building our LIMS natively within the InstantGMP PRO platform, we’ve ensured seamless data flow between QC, inventory, and production, delivering real-time material status updates and eliminating manual data entry. It’s a single, compliant solution that improves efficiency and reduces total cost of ownership.”The new InstantGMP LIMS is not a standalone add-on but a natively integrated module that works directly with:● Inventory Management: Materials, receipts, vendor lots, COAs, and purity fields.● Electronic Batch Records (MPRs/BPRs): Dedicated QC tabs link testing directly to production data.● Sample Register: End-to-end tracking of materials and finished products.● Active Test Protocols (ATPs): Test results automatically sync with inventory and batch records.This integration enables real-time material status updates (Approved, Quarantined, or Rejected) and eliminates manual data transfer across systems.InstantGMP’s two-tier protocol structure, consisting of Master Test Protocols (MTPs) and Active Test Protocols (ATPs), ensures both consistency and control. MTPs define standardized test methods, equipment, and workflows, while ATPs are traceable copies used for live testing. This framework supports version control, approval signatures, and digital audit trails, ensuring that all testing remains compliant, controlled, and repeatable.InstantGMP LIMS supports a wide range of test result types, including quantitative, qualitative, pass/fail, conforming ranges, images, and links to external data, offering more flexibility than most traditional LIMS solutions. Test results automatically populate Certificates of Analysis (COAs) that include digital signatures, product details, and approval status, saving time and reducing the potential for error.Additionally, MTPs can be dynamically linked to product specifications, ensuring only approved test protocols are used. Updates to specifications automatically propagate across QC and production, reducing the risk of outdated testing methods.Unlike conventional LIMS solutions that require complex and costly integration with ERP, MES, or EBR systems, InstantGMP’s LIMS is purpose-built for GMP manufacturers and GLP laboratories. Delivered as part of the InstantGMP PRO SaaS platform, it brings together Quality, Inventory, Production, and Documentation in one compliant ecosystem that supports Part 11 signatures, audit trails, and full traceability throughout the product lifecycle.“Our customers no longer have to choose between compliance and cost efficiency,” Dr. Soltero added. “With InstantGMP’s integrated LIMS, quality control becomes a natural extension of the manufacturing process, instead of a disconnected, manual step.”To learn more about Instant GMP’s new Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) software, view this video, which provides a more detailed explanation of the module and its many benefits.Contact InstantGMP today to schedule a demo of this new LIMS.About InstantGMP™, Inc.Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory, and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”).As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company’s updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

