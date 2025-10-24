Peanut Allergy Rates Decline Significantly

Hanimune Therapeutics Is Committed To Increased Adoption of Guidelines, Education, & Equal Access

We believe in a future with 100% participation in the guidelines and an even more significant reduction in food allergies.” — Meenal Lele, Hanimune Therapeutics CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Journal Of Pediatrics recently published findings of a new study showing an overall reduction of 36% in food allergies in children under three, most notably a 43% drop in peanut allergies. This reduction is a result of the adoption of 2017 guidelines from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for early introduction of peanuts into infant diets, to reduce the likelihood of developing peanut allergies.“Hanimune Therapeutics celebrates this milestone in allergy reduction, with a keen focus on continued adoption and success,” said Meenal Lele, CEO of Hanimune Therapeutics. “We look back on the past 7 years with great pride for our commitment to education, awareness, and accessibility, in large part through our consumer product line, Lil Mixins early allergen introduction powders. We have always known that guidelines are only effective if widely understood and implemented, and we have worked tirelessly to provide information and product samples in doctors offices to increase adoption. Lil Mixins was also the first brand available in Target in 2020, which allowed for easy, at-home use for parents. We continue to focus on our public health campaign to reduce fear, make information available, and increase affordable and free access to infant-safe peanut and egg products. We believe in a future with 100% participation in the guidelines and an even more significant reduction in food allergies.”Dr. Anna Nowak-Wegrzyn, pediatric allergist at NYU Langone and Hanimune Therapeutics advisor, further commented, “The findings published in The Journal of Pediatrics are hopefully just the beginning of continued reductions in food allergy diagnosis rates. As a community, we are committed to increased access, awareness, and utilization of the solutions available.”Lil Mixins early allergen introduction powders solve the challenges parents face when implementing allergy prevention guidelines. Lil Mixins is the only brand that provides options to consume each early allergen individually and is the only brand to provide two grams of each allergen per serving, both essential elements of the prevention guidance.ABOUT LIL MIXINS: Lil Mixins has one goal — stop food allergies before they start. Lil Mixins products make it easy for parents to add peanut, tree nut, and egg protein into tiny diets early and often. Early allergen introduction is the only proven way to reduce the risk of developing food allergies. Learn more: https://www.lilmixins.com/ ABOUT HANIMUNE THERAPEUTICS: Hanimune Therapeutics takes a disruptive approach to eradicating food allergy, a disease that affects 30M Americans. The company's patented protein engineering and manufacturing techniques are used across its portfolio of brands. These include Lil Mixins, a category leading allergy prevention brand with insurance coverage, and Top9Proteins a brand of solutions for patients and doctors requiring fully characterized, standardized, and doseable food proteins. Learn more: https://www.hanimunetherapeutics.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.