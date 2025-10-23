Expound Publicity Wins Top Honor as Award-Winning Book Marketing & PR Firm/Founder Alysson Bourque Named CEO of the Year

Expound Publicity wins top honor as award-winning book marketing and PR firm and Globee® Silver Winner; CEO/Founder Alysson Bourque honored as CEO of the Year

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expound Publicity, the leading book marketing and PR Firm for authors, today announced it has been recognized for outstanding excellence and innovation in business performance, earning the Silver Winner distinction in the 15th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Business. This honor exemplifies Expound Publicity’s leadership in book marketing, author branding, and literary publicity, setting a new standard for success in the publishing industry.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized globally as an award-winning book marketing firm,” said Alysson Bourque, CEO and Founder of Expound Publicity. “This award validates our mission to help authors amplify their voices, build authentic brands, and achieve meaningful visibility in today’s competitive publishing landscape.”

“The 2025 Globee® Awards for Business honors leaders, teams, and organizations setting the benchmark for success,” said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. “Expound Publicity’s achievements demonstrate that true business excellence goes beyond profits—it’s about purpose, creativity, and measurable impact across industries.”

Adding to the firm’s achievements, Alysson Bourque has also been named the CEO of the Year Awards Southeast USA 2025 in Book Marketing & Publicity, presented by the Excellence Awards. This distinction honors Bourque’s exceptional leadership, innovative thinking, and dedication to advancing the book marketing and publicity profession.

“These honors reflect the collective passion and creativity of our team,” Bourque continued. “At Expound Publicity, we believe every author deserves a spotlight, and these recognitions inspire us to continue delivering excellence for our clients.”

Expound Publicity provides strategic PR campaigns, author branding, book launch management, media outreach, and marketing consultation—helping authors and publishers of all genres expand their reach and achieve lasting success.

For more information about Expound Publicity’s award-winning services, contact info@expoundpublicity.com.

About Expound Publicity

Expound Publicity is a full-service book PR and marketing firm founded by award-winning, bestselling author and seasoned marketer, Alysson Bourque specializing in custom publicity campaigns for authors and publishers. Learn more at www.expoundpublicity.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.