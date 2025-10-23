Computer Recycling – New York Reaffirms Commitment to Commercial Solar Panel Recycling

Solar Panels for Recycling

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Computer Recycling – New York today announced the continued availability and scaling of its commercial solar panel recycling services, helping businesses, schools, utilities, EPCs, and property managers responsibly retire, replace, or decommission photovoltaic (PV) modules throughout New York State. As more systems approach end-of-life or undergo upgrades, the company is investing in logistics, sorting, and downstream processing to keep glass, metals, and other recoverable materials in circulation—and out of landfills.“Solar arrays are built to last, but replacements and repowering are accelerating,” said a spokesperson at Computer Recycling – New York. “Our job is to make the recycling step simple, compliant, and cost-predictable so projects stay on schedule and organizations meet their sustainability goals without disruption.”What’s included with Computer Recycling – New York’s PV recycling serviceCommercial pick-ups on your schedule – Coordinated removal from rooftops, ground mounts, warehouses, distribution centers, and job sites statewide.Accepted materials – Crystalline silicon and thin-film PV modules, associated electronics (inverters, combiner boxes, monitoring equipment), racking hardware, and packaging debris generated during decommissioning.On-site pack-out support – Palletizing, banding, and protective wrap solutions; optional drop-off containers for phased projects.Traceability & documentation – Project-level confirmations and Certificates of Recycling upon completion.Safety & compliance focus – Handling practices aligned with applicable regulations and requirements, plus downstream outlets focused on material recovery.Built for New York’s diverse project mixWhether a portfolio owner is replacing hail-damaged modules in Westchester, repowering a community solar site in the Hudson Valley, or turning over a rooftop array during tenant improvements in Brooklyn, Computer Recycling – New York provides the same-day coordination many contractors need once a crew and crane are already mobilized. The team serves all five boroughs as well as Long Island, Albany, Syracuse, Rochester, and Buffalo, with multi-stop routing available for regional roll-ups.Why organizations choose Computer Recycling – New YorkExperience with occupied facilities – Coordinated loading dock scheduling, COI requirements, and building rules for hospitals, campuses, and Class-A properties.Right-sized pricing – Project-based quotes that reflect volume, access conditions, and distance—no surprises.Sustainability reporting – Aggregated weights and material categories suitable for ESG disclosures and annual sustainability reports.One partner for related streams – Optional consolidation of associated electronics, UPS units, batteries, and IT equipment generated during solar upgrades.“Customers tell us they value a single point of contact who understands both construction timelines and environmental responsibilities,” added the spokesperson. “We’ve structured our PV recycling program to meet bid specs, pass building reviews, and dovetail with EPC schedules—whether it’s a one-day swap or a multi-phase rooftop conversion.”How the service worksScope & quote: Share site details, access notes, estimated counts/weights, and target dates.Scheduling: Lock in a pickup window; optional containers can be staged in advance for phased work.Removal & transport: Trained crews secure, load, and transport materials to approved facilities focused on material recovery.Documentation: Receive pickup confirmation and a Certificate of Recycling for your records.About Computer Recycling – New YorkComputer Recycling - New York99 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013(646) 536-2110Computer Recycling – New York is a regional electronics recycler serving organizations across New York State with reliable pickups, compliant handling, and practical pricing. The company supports businesses, schools, healthcare systems, government agencies, and industrial facilities with services that include electronics recycling, responsible device disposition, and commercial solar panel recycling for PV modules and related components.

