NALA Membranes Signs Multi-Year Membrane Sales Agreement With Concord Enviro Systems, LTD.

NALA Membranes and Concord Enviro Systems Sign Multi-Year Membrane Sales Agreement

Multi-million dollar deal to address the rising need for innovation in industrial wastewater solutions.

We believe that NALA’s products will revolutionize the industrial wastewater treatment and ZLD industries.” — Prayas Goel, Chairman and Managing Director of Concord Enviro Systems Ltd.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NALA Membranes, a deep tech company pioneering the next generation of durable, chlorine-tolerant reverse osmosis membranes for desalination and wastewater treatment, announced today a multi-million dollar supply agreement with Concord Enviro Systems, a global provider of wastewater treatment, reuse and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) solutions.NALA’s next-generation membranes improve outcomes and reduce costs associated with reverse osmosis, a water treatment method experiencing rapid global expansion due to water scarcity and the need for innovations in industrial wastewater purification and reuse. The agreement between NALA and Concord builds upon an already strong relationship between the two companies.For several months, Concord has been pilot testing NALA’s membranes in full-size installations to remove heavy organic contamination from various industrial wastewater streams. At their conclusion, these tests revealed NALA’s membranes outperform competing products in every scenario. The companies are now moving to begin collaboration on even larger and more ambitious projects.“We believe that NALA’s products will revolutionize the industrial wastewater treatment and ZLD industries. We are excited to expand our relationship with the company to serve more of our clients across industries, as we believe NALA’s technology is well-suited for a variety of applications,” said Prayas Goel, Chairman and Managing Director of Concord Enviro Systems Ltd.“There’s no better customer than one who becomes a partner and co-creator. From the very start, our relationship with Concord has delivered fresh ideas and feedback that help us perfect our products. We are honored to be partnered with Concord, and we look forward to expanding this relationship in months and years to come,” said Sue Mecham, CEO of NALA Membranes.In recent months, NALA Membranes has scaled its testing and preliminary purchase order program while deepening relationships with its multinational partners, such as Concord. Over the past months, NALA has expanded its team and is developing a 15,000-square-foot manufacturing facility to meet rising demand.About NALA MembranesHeadquartered in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, NALA’s pioneering technology makes water reuse and desalination cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and scalable. Since its founding in 2018, the company has received multiple awards, most recently, the prestigious Global Prize for Innovation in Desalination by the Saudi Water Authority, the world’s largest producer of desalinated water. Engineered to withstand the rigors of the most challenging water sources, NALA’s chlorine-tolerant reverse osmosis membranes deliver robust performance and reliability to domestic and multinational manufacturing operations across the food and beverage, semiconductor, consumer electronics, and energy industries.

