Orange County CBD Joins Boots Wellness Range, Marking a New Chapter for British Supplement Manufacturing

Orange County CBD Launches at Boots

Chalice Supplements celebrates a major retail milestone as its flagship brand, Orange County CBD, launches through Boots’ national wellness offering.

It’s not just about one brand; it’s about setting the standard. When quality and compliance align, British wellness leads the way — and we’re not stopping here.” — Darryl Johnston

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We’ve said it from day one: you can’t fake quality. It’s taken us all the way to Boots.Chalice Supplements — one of the UK’s leading supplement manufacturers — has announced that its flagship brand, Orange County CBD , is now part of the Boots wellness offering.The move represents a major step forward for British-made CBD, symbolising the growing trust and mainstream acceptance of premium, lab-tested wellness products.“We’ve always believed great manufacturing should speak for itself — and today, it does,” said a Chalice Supplements' Director of Sales Darryl Johnston. “Seeing Orange County CBD featured by Boots reinforces our mission to set the standard for quality and transparency, not just in CBD but across all modern wellness categories.”At Chalice Supplements, every product is made in the UK in a BRC-certified facility, ensuring the highest standards of compliance, safety, and consistency. This ethos runs through both its partner brands and in-house product lines, which include Orange County.Founded in Britain and trusted globally, Chalice Supplements has grown into a manufacturing and distribution powerhouse, serving premium wellness brands sold across the globe and collectively valued at more than £500 million.Its partnership with Boots marks more than a listing — it’s a signal of how far British wellness manufacturing has come. Chalice’s commitment to clean formulation, compliant innovation, and consumer transparency continues to push the sector forward at a time when the market demands trust and traceability.Orange County products, now available through Boots, include a curated range of CBD oils and gummies designed for balance, recovery, and everyday wellbeing. Each item is vegan-friendly, THC-free, and independently lab-tested to verify purity and potency.“This isn’t just about one brand,” Darryl added. “It’s about what happens when manufacturing, compliance, and creativity align under one roof. We’re proud to see our work represented on one of the UK’s most iconic wellness platforms.”As the CBD industry continues to evolve, Chalice Supplements remains committed to leading with integrity and innovation — manufacturing supplements that are as effective as they are ethical.A proud step forward for British manufacturing — and a reminder that trust is always earned, never claimed.Orange County CBD is now available through Boots online at www.boots.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.