Eastern Shore Roofing and Remodeling Completes Phase One of U.S. Coast Guard Roof Replacement Project on Wallops Island

The finished product! Loading the shingles onto one of the housing units to begin the replacement. Matthew Marsh CEO of Eastern Shore Roofing and Remodeling.

Eastern Shore Roofing and Remodeling completes 6 of 24 base housing roof replacements in Wallops Island Virginia as part of commercial and government expansion.

As a Veteran-owned business, it’s a true honor to contribute to a project that supports the men and women safeguarding our nation’s coastlines.” — Matthew Marsh

SNOW HILL, MD, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eastern Shore Roofing and Remodeling, a Veteran-owned and GAF Certified roofing contractor, is proud to announce the successful completion of Phase One of a roof replacement project for the U.S. Coast Guard on Wallops Island, Virginia.As part of this important government contract, the company replaced the roofs of six Coast Guard housing units, completing one unit per day with precision, safety, and efficiency. The team installed the GAF TimberlineHDZ™ roof system, known for its superior durability and protection, and provided a System Plus warranty—offering long-term, non-prorated coverage for manufacturer defects and enhanced peace of mind.“As a Veteran-owned business, it’s a true honor to contribute to a project that supports the men and women safeguarding our nation’s coastlines,” said Matthew Marsh, Owner and Project Manager of Eastern Shore Roofing and Remodeling. “Our goal is always to deliver exceptional workmanship using top-tier materials. This project not only reflects our commitment to quality but also our gratitude to those who serve.”The Wallops Island project is part of the company’s continued growth in the government and institutional contracting sector, demonstrating its ability to deliver complex, large-scale commercial roofing projects with dependable scheduling and craftsmanship.Eastern Shore Roofing and Remodeling is recognized for its commitment to professionalism, communication, and excellence in roofing and remodeling services throughout the Eastern Shore and surrounding areas. As a GAF Certified contractor, the company provides customers with enhanced warranties and confidence backed by North America’s largest roofing manufacturer.

Eastern Shore Roofing and Remodeling USCG Roof Replacement Project Wallops Island Virginia

