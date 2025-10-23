WFG NATIONAL TITLE AND PALM AGENT PARTNER TO ELEVATE THE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AND ACCELERATE CONTINUED GROWTH AND SUCCESS

WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG) is a full-service provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WFG National Title Insurance Company WFG ), a Williston Financial Group company and national underwriter providing title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide, today announced a strategic partnership with Palm Agent , a technology platform built for real estate professionals and trusted by title companies to support their teams and customers.The collaboration comes as WFG celebrates six consecutive years of industry-leading growth and nationwide market share gains. This achievement reflects WFG’s relentless focus on delivering superior customer service and innovative solutions, which have enabled the company to consistently outperform the market.With Palm Agent now part of its technology suite, WFG will further accelerate its momentum, equipping its people and clients with additional tools to strengthen trust, enhance clarity, and deliver exceptional experiences at every stage of the transaction.WFG’s newly appointed National Director of Sales, Ashley Duran, is responsible for leading this partnership, as well as other growth initiatives, on behalf of WFG.“The future of title is human connection powered by technology,” said Ashley Duran, National Director of Sales for WFG. “Palm Agent helps us translate complex information into clear, actionable insight so every agent, lender, and partner can deliver a simpler, more transparent experience.”“Palm Agent was built to simplify complex financial conversations and give professionals tools that create clarity for consumers,” said Palm Agent CEO Jeremy Davis. “Working with WFG, we’re ensuring that real estate professionals and clients benefit from technology that reduces stress, increases transparency, and builds confidence from the first interaction through closing.”This partnership is part of WFG’s broader innovation strategy to leverage technology, including AI and automation, at key points in the real estate transaction to reduce friction, accelerate timelines, and strengthen security, while elevating the customer experience.About WFG National Title Insurance CompanyWFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. Currently celebrating its 15th year, WFG is one of just six truly national title underwriters, accomplishing its national footprint faster than any underwriter in history.Built around the directive to “communicate, collaborate, coexist,” WFG strives to improve the real estate process through the creation and delivery of comprehensive, innovative services and technology solutions that empower and increase transaction transparency for the title agents, real estate professionals, lenders, and consumers it serves. The company enjoys a Financial Stability Rating of A’ (A prime), as assigned by Demotech, Inc. For more information, visit www.wfgtitle.com About Palm AgentPalm Agent is a real estate technology platform offering web and mobile applications for accurate closing cost estimates, net sheets, and scenario analyses. With integrated local data, branded shareable outputs, and a mobile-first experience, Palm Agent empowers professionals to deliver financial clarity and confidence to their clients. Learn more at palmagent.com.

