123Loadboard Partners with RoadsideMASTERS to Provide Discounted Roadside Assistance for Truckers

123Loadboard partners with Roadside Masters to offer truck drivers 24/7 roadside assistance across North America.

Partnership provides 123Loadboard members with exclusive discounted access to 24/7 nationwide roadside assistance, reducing downtime and protecting revenue.

We're proud to welcome 123Loadboard as the newest partner in our program. Together, we're giving drivers the tools and support they need to stay productive and protected while on the road.” — Jason Cohen, CEO at RoadsideMASTERS

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 123Loadboard , one of North America’s leading freight-matching platforms , has announced a new partnership with RoadsideMASTERS , a trusted nationwide provider of 24/7 emergency roadside assistance for commercial vehicles.The partnership gives 123Loadboard users exclusive access to discounted roadside assistance plans, helping carriers and owner-operators reduce downtime, minimize delays, and prevent lost revenue due to unexpected breakdowns on the road.In addition, RoadsideMASTERS has officially added 123Loadboard as the 18th benefit included in its roadside assistance membership program — giving its existing members direct access to one of the most advanced load boards in the industry.Through this collaboration, truck drivers and fleet owners can take advantage of preferred pricing and fast, reliable service across the U.S. and Canada. Coverage includes towing, tire repair or replacement, fuel delivery, lockout services, jump starts, and more.“We’re always looking for ways to make life on the road easier and more affordable for our members,” said Sanjee Vethanayagam, President at 123Loadboard. “Partnering with RoadsideMASTERS gives our members peace of mind through reliable roadside assistance and connects them to a broader network of valuable driver benefits.”“We’re proud to welcome 123Loadboard as the newest partner in our program” said Jason Cohen, CEO at RoadsideMASTERS. “Together, we’re giving drivers the tools and support they need to stay productive and protected while on the road.”The new roadside assistance benefit reinforces 123Loadboard’s commitment to helping drivers and fleets stay profitable, efficient, and supported through technology and strategic partnerships.About 123Loadboard123Loadboard is a trusted freight-matching marketplace helping carriers, owner-operators, and brokers move more loads efficiently. With innovative tools, real-time load availability, and top-rated mobile apps, 123Loadboard empowers the trucking community to succeed through technology, transparency, and reliability. Learn more at www.123loadboard.com About RoadsideMASTERSRoadsideMASTERS is a leading provider of nationwide 24/7 emergency roadside assistance programs for commercial vehicles, motorcoaches, and fleets. With thousands of members across North America, RoadsideMASTERS delivers peace of mind, rapid response, and now—an expanding list of member benefits including 123Loadboard. Learn more at www.roadsidemasters.com

