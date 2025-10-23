Salgenx Introduces Woodfired Organic Rankine Cycle and Grid-Scale Saltwater Battery System for Remote Gold Mining Power

Hybrid energy solution combines wood-fired ORC power generation with Salgenx saltwater grid-scale battery storage, for gold mining and remote operations.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salgenx , a developer of next-generation saltwater battery systems, has announced the launch of a fully integrated wood-fired Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Energy System with Salgenx Grid-Scale Battery Storage, designed for remote and off-grid mining operations in northern climates such as Alaska and the Yukon.The system transforms locally sourced biomass into renewable electricity and thermal energy, which is then stored and managed by Salgenx’s non-lithium, saltwater-based energy storage technology. The result is a robust, self-sustaining energy infrastructure capable of powering heavy machinery, sluice systems, processing equipment, and electric vehicles without dependence on diesel or external fuel deliveries.Electrically Powered Woodfired Energy System for Mining OperationsAt the core of the new Salgenx hybrid solution is an Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) generator powered by a log-fired boiler. Unprocessed logs—up to 12 feet in length—are fed directly into the boiler, providing clean, renewable heat energy. This thermal energy drives the ORC turbine to produce electricity continuously, even in remote or frozen environments.The system is engineered to serve multiple roles across mining sites:• Primary Power Generation: Reliable, continuous electricity for gold extraction, ore processing, conveyors, and camp facilities.• Thermal Energy Use: Waste heat from the ORC can be used to heat sluice boxes, thaw frozen gravel, and supply hydronic heating to workshops and living quarters—critical for late-season mining.• Electric Integration: Excess power feeds into Salgenx saltwater battery banks, which balance load demand, store surplus energy, and provide backup power during maintenance or low fuel periods.This dual-output approach—electricity and heat—maximizes the energy value of each log burned while maintaining zero reliance on diesel fuel.The Salgenx Saltwater Battery AdvantageThe Salgenx grid-scale battery stores energy safely in a non-flammable, non-toxic saltwater electrolyte, eliminating lithium and critical minerals. The system provides high-capacity energy storage for large-scale applications with the ability to cycle indefinitely without degradation.When paired with the ORC system, the battery acts as both a stabilizer and a buffer, capturing excess generation during low-demand periods and returning power when needed for peak load or 24-hour operations. This ensures continuous uptime for mining activities and optimized energy use throughout the site.Key benefits include:• No lithium or hazardous materials• Zero fire risk and simplified logistics• Scalable capacity for multi-megawatt operations• Integration with thermal systems for combined heat and powerAdvantages for Remote and Mining OperationsThe Salgenx woodfired ORC and battery hybrid provides mining companies with:1. Energy Independence: Operates entirely off-grid using local biomass.2. Lower Operating Costs: Eliminates high diesel transport costs and volatility.3. 24/7 Reliability: Continuous operation, even during power interruptions or extreme weather.4. Environmental Stewardship: Renewable and low-emission solution suitable for regulatory and sustainability compliance, while using locally available wood.5. Heat Utilization: Efficient use of residual heat for ore washing, equipment heating, and thawing operations.6. Integrated Energy Storage: Seamless energy management through Salgenx saltwater batteries.A Sustainable Power Pathway for Northern Resource Operations“Remote mining sites have always faced the same challenge—how to generate consistent, affordable power without relying on diesel,” said Greg Giese, CEO of Salgenx. “Our integrated woodfired ORC and saltwater battery solution provides a renewable, self-contained energy ecosystem that delivers both electricity and heat, ideal for northern and off-grid operations.”The company’s modular system can be scaled from small camp power plants to multi-megawatt mining installations. Each system is engineered for transportability, rapid setup, and easy maintenance, enabling mining operators to achieve year-round productivity with minimal environmental footprint.About SalgenxSalgenx develops advanced saltwater flow battery systems and integrated renewable power solutions designed for large-scale grid storage, industrial, and desalination applications. The company’s mission is to enable sustainable, closed-loop energy systems that transform waste heat and renewable energy into long-term economic and environmental value.Salgenx systems are designed for grid stabilization, renewable integration, and industrial energy management, offering a revolutionary alternative to lithium-ion and vanadium redox systems.Contact: Greg Giese / CEO greg@salgenx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.