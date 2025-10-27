AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gymdesk, the fast-growing leader in martial arts gym software, is helping thousands of academies modernize their operations, grow student memberships, and streamline daily tasks. Purpose-built for martial arts schools, Gymdesk is now the platform of choice for top programs across Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Karate, Taekwondo, and beyond.

Unlike traditional fitness software built for generic gyms, Gymdesk provides tools tailored directly to the needs of martial arts academies, including belt and rank tracking, attendance monitoring, family account management, digital waivers, automated billing, curriculum tools, online registration, and seamless member communication.

Why Gym Owners Are Making the Switch from Legacy Systems:

Across North America and beyond, leading martial arts schools are replacing complex and outdated systems with Gymdesk’s user-friendly platform. Leading academies such as Gracie University in New York, East Austin Jiu-Jitsu (voted best gym in Austin, Texas), Alma Fight Club in Tokyo, and Shaolin Martial Arts Canada have successfully transitioned to Gymdesk, reducing administrative workload, simplifying daily operations for their entire staff, improving member communication, and lowering payment processing costs.

Why Gymdesk Is the Best BJJ and Martial Arts Gym Software:

Gymdesk stands out due to its unique combination of power, simplicity, and features built specifically for martial arts academies. Designed to eliminate the headaches caused by outdated fitness software, Gymdesk gives owners everything they need to manage their schools in one easy-to-use platform. From automated billing to attendance tracking and seamless communication, every feature has been developed to help instructors save time, grow memberships, and stay connected with their students. Here are the top reasons schools are making the switch.

• Purpose-built for martial arts academies – Not repurposed fitness software

• Fast, modern, user-friendly interface – Minimal training required for staff

• Automated billing & collections – Reducing missed payments

• Attendance and belt tracking – Essential martial arts tools built into the platform

• Customizable scheduling and classes – For BJJ, MMA, Karate, Taekwondo, and more

• Online registration & digital waivers – Growing their memberships with ease

• Marketing and communication tools – Keep members engaged and informed in the Gymdesk platform

• Simple pricing, no hidden costs

With these advantages, Gymdesk is widely considered the best martial arts gym software and best BJJ gym software by growing academies worldwide.

A Better Future for Martial Arts School Owners:

Gymdesk empowers martial arts instructors to spend less time on admin work and more time teaching and building their community. Whether running a small dojo or a multi-location academy, owners can manage their entire business in one place without juggling multiple systems or outdated platforms.

“We built Gymdesk to replace the decades-old martial arts software that gyms have been stuck with,” said Alex Cuevas, CEO of Gymdesk. ”Our mission is to reduce admin work and help owners attract more members so they can focus on their passion and build thriving communities.”

About Gymdesk

Gymdesk is modern gym management software built for martial arts schools, fitness studios, and boutique training gyms. Trusted by thousands of business owners around the world, Gymdesk combines a clean, intuitive interface with powerful tools for member management, billing, scheduling, and growth. With features tailored for martial arts and a track record of helping studios scale, Gymdesk makes running a gym simpler, faster, and more profitable.

To learn more or start a free trial, visit www.gymdesk.com.

Media Contact:

Gymdesk Team

Email: marketing@gymdesk.com

Website: https://www.gymdesk.com

