Governor Stein Announces More Than $25 Million in Grants to Promote Safer Roads

Today Governor Josh Stein announced that the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) has awarded more than $25 million to local and state efforts to promote transportation safety across the state.

These programs, which began October 1, 2025, will reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities on North Carolina’s roads using education, enforcement, and community building strategies.

“No matter what form of transportation they choose, every North Carolinian should be able to travel safely each day,” said Governor Josh Stein. “These grants will help us reduce traffic fatalities in North Carolina.”

“Identifying and implementing improvements that increase the safety of the traveling public is one of NC DOT’s top priorities,” said Department of Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson. “These grants can help North Carolina achieve its long-range Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic fatalities.”

The 119 grants will benefit a range of recipients, including state and local law enforcement agencies, non-profit organizations, and educational institutions.

Funded projects include:

Impaired Motorist Prevention and Control Team (IMPACT), a project by the Raleigh Police Department to focus on DWI prevention and enforcement

Our Driving Concern, a coalition of employers promoting safe driving behavior to decrease driving risks in the workplace and among the workforce

A statewide media campaign to educate drivers regarding roadside safety and North Carolina's Move Over Law.

“These grants provide law enforcement agencies, community organizations, and government partners with tools to combat unsafe driving behaviors,” said GHSP Director Mark Ezzell. “By investing in community-driven solutions, we can create safer roadways for all North Carolinians.”

Many of the grants are used as seed money to jump-start new traffic safety programs. In many cases, the grantee provides a portion of the project costs and is expected to continue the program after GHSP funding ends.

In early January, GHSP will be accepting grant applications for the 2027 federal fiscal year, which begins October 1, 2026.

A full list of this year’s grants can be found here.