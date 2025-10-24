Hydrostasis Honored Among SOSV’s Top 100 Deep Tech Startups, Supported by Cleveroad’s Engineering Team

Cleveroad celebrates Hydrostasis’s Deep Tech 100 recognition for advancing human health through IoT-based hydration monitoring

Hydrostasis’s recognition reflects Cleveroad’s proven engineering capability in building advanced IoT and edge-enabled digital health systems.

We are proud to be long-term partners with Cleveroad. The Cleveroad team supported us through every stage of our startup journey, providing expertise in areas of IoT and cloud development.” — Debbie K. Chen, PhD, Hydrostasis Founder & CEO

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleveroad , a global software development partner with a proven track record in Healthcare digitalization, congratulates long-standing partner Hydrostasis on being selected to SOSV’s 2025 Deep Tech 100 list , which highlights portfolio startups on course to advance human and planetary health. The Deep Tech 100 companies are chosen from SOSV’s 800+ company portfolio based on three criteria: deep-tech foundation, funding stage between Seed and Series C, and a focus on human & planetary health (as defined by SOSV).According to SOSV, the Deep Tech 100 collectively represent ~$2.0B in capital raised and ~$5.0B in aggregate value, with 44% deploying AI as a core part of their product, teams spanning 14 countries, 62% with a PhD founder, and 39% with a female founder (figures as of September 2025).Cleveroad is proud to support Hydrostasis in its mission to advance human health and performance through continuous hydration monitoring. Together, we developed an IoT-based system that integrates a wearable optical sensor with a mobile application and a cloud platform. The solution processes hydration metrics in real time and uses Bluetooth Low Energy to ensure seamless pairing with devices. Data is securely stored and analyzed across cloud and edge environments, providing accurate feedback on hydration levels. This end-to-end ecosystem covers sensor technology, mobile user experience, and cloud infrastructure illustrates Cleveroad’s ability to deliver production-grade digital Health technology.“We are proud to be long-term partners with Cleveroad. The Cleveroad team remained responsive to our changing requirements throughout our startup journey, providing expertise in many areas of our mobile and cloud development. We’re excited to continue this partnership as we expand our reach with the launch of GecaTM Watch 2.0.” – Debbie K. Chen, PhD, Hydrostasis Founder & CEOAbout CleveroadCleveroad is a global custom software development partner that helps businesses digitize and scale. With deep expertise across Healthcare, Fintech, and Logistics, we deliver custom, end-to-end solutions aligned to client goals, ensuring reliability, compliance, and long-term value.

