Steam Sauna Depot Unveils Pro-Series Steam Bath Generator Bundles for Residential Spas

Steam Sauna Depot launches Pro-Series steam bath generator bundles that combine power, control, and style for reliable, spa-quality home experiences.

Our Pro-Series bundles make it easier for homeowners to enjoy consistent, high-quality steam sessions with the right mix of performance, control, and modern design.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steam Sauna Depot , a leading provider of premium steam and sauna solutions, today announced its new Pro-Series steam bath generator bundles designed to deliver commercial-grade performance at home. The curated kits pair robust generators with advanced controls and accessories, helping homeowners transform standard showers into reliable, spa-level steam environments.The new Pro-Series steam bath generator bundles are available now. Explore specifications, finishes, and sizing guidance at https://steamsaunadepot.com/collections/steam-shower-generator-bundles Commercial-Grade Performance, Engineered for Home UseBuilt for consistency and comfort, the Pro-Series lineup brings pro-style features to residential steam showers. Depending on the selected bundle and brand, highlights include:- QuickStart and continuous steam technologies to reduce warm-up time and maintain stable steam output.- Wi‑Fi–enabled controls and smart-app operation for scheduling and remote start/stop.- Integrated Bluetooth audio to pair music, podcasts, or guided breathwork.- Modern digital or touchscreen interfaces with intuitive navigation and user presets.- Aromatherapy steamheads are designed to infuse fragrant oils for an immersive experience.- Chroma/LED lighting options that complement calm, recovery-focused sessions.- Auto-drain functionality to help minimize scale buildup and simplify routine maintenance.Bundles are available with multiple power options—commonly from 4.5 kW up to 12 kW for residential applications—and finish choices such as matte black, brushed nickel, oil-rubbed bronze, gold, and polished chrome to match contemporary bath designs.Curated Kits Simplify Selection and SetupEach bundle is configured to streamline planning and purchasing by combining a properly sized steam bath generator with the companion control and key accessories. Typical inclusions featured on Steam Sauna Depot’s product pages include:- Steam generator (model/power based on room sizing).- Digital or touchscreen control (select models offer Wi‑Fi intelligent control).- Compatible steamhead with aroma reservoir.- Chroma/LED lighting where applicable.- Auto-drain and drain pan on select bundles.Homeowners and trade professionals can browse and compare bundles from leading brands, including SteamSpa, Mr. Steam, Kohler, and more, directly on Steam Sauna Depot’s collection page.Support, Fulfillment, and Expert GuidanceSteam Sauna Depot backs its offering with knowledgeable support and fast fulfillment. The company highlights decades of experience helping homeowners, contractors, and wellness professionals choose and configure steam solutions. Residential product orders placed by 4:00 p.m. EST qualify for free same‑day shipping, and the brand provides ongoing customer service to assist with product selection and troubleshooting.“Homeowners want the reliability of a commercial steam bath generator with the smart convenience, low-profile design, and finishes that fit a modern bath,” said a Steam Sauna Depot spokesperson. “These Pro-Series bundles make that experience straightforward—pairing the right power, control, and accessories so the finished shower performs beautifully day after day.”About Steam Sauna DepotSteam Sauna Depot offers an extensive range of steam showers, sauna systems, and accessories, selected for durability, efficiency, and performance. Trusted by homeowners, contractors, and wellness professionals, the company combines product expertise with responsive support to help create high‑quality residential and commercial spa environments.

