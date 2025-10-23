Federal Judge Sides with 15-State Coalition and Strikes Down Biden-Era Gender Identity Policies

Today, Attorney General Hilgers announced victory in Nebraska’s multistate lawsuit challenging a Biden-era HHS rule that would have coerced health care providers into providing sex-change procedures. The U.S. Court for the District of Mississippi agreed with Nebraska and the fifteen-state coalition that HHS exceeded its authority by redefining unlawful “sex” discrimination under the Affordable Care Act to include discrimination on the basis of “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.”

“We are grateful to the court for rejecting the Biden Administration’s blatant misinterpretation of federal law meant to jam the Administration’s extreme gender ideology into our healthcare system. I am also thankful to our friends in Tennessee and Mississippi who led the charge,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

Along with Tennessee and Mississippi, Nebraska joined Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, and West Virginia.