Truliance Expands North American Buy-Side Practice, Appoints Ryan Mitchell to Lead M&A Growth

Truliance Consulting

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truliance Consulting , a premier advisory firm serving the construction materials and manufacturing industries, announced today a significant expansion of its buy-side M&A representation across precast concrete, ready-mix, aggregates, and related construction materials sectors throughout North America.The firm, known for its deep operational expertise and direct industry experience, now represents a growing portfolio of strategic corporate buyers, private equity groups, and family offices pursuing transactions ranging from $5 million to over $2.5 billion in enterprise value including multi-site platform acquisitions and cross-border growth initiatives.This expansion is being spearheaded by Ryan Mitchell, newly appointed Director of Business Development at Truliance. Mitchell brings two decades of business development and integration experience across industrial and logistics sectors, strengthening the firm’s reach into the transaction advisory and buy-side representation space.“Our expansion into large-scale M&A representation is a natural evolution for us,” said Greg Hamann, Founder and President at Truliance. “We’ve been at the table through every phase of the transaction cycle from operational due diligence and integration planning to leadership development and post-close performance improvement. With Ryan leading our business development efforts, we’re bridging the gap between the capital side of the industry and the operational realities that define long-term success.”Truliance’s buy-side clients include both strategic operators and investment partners seeking scalable, well-managed companies across the United States and Canada. The firm’s advisory team brings a unique perspective to M&A work one grounded in firsthand plant ownership, deep technical experience, and the ability to assess not just financial readiness but seller preparedness.“Many great companies leave value on the table because they aren’t transaction-ready,” Hamann added. “We help owners position for maximum valuation tightening operations, building leadership depth, and addressing the CapEx and cultural gaps that buyers look for. It’s not just about selling; it’s about being ready to sell.”Truliance has recently supported $2.5 billion in multiple multi-plant platform transactions and growth initiatives across the U.S. concrete and manufacturing sectors, providing due diligence, operational readiness assessments, and post-acquisition integration strategy. The firm’s deep industry insight and on-the-ground experience allow it to bridge strategy, operations, and execution ensuring that capital is invested in sustainable performance.With its expanded mandate, Truliance is now actively sourcing and evaluating opportunities for leading acquirers in the construction materials and industrial manufacturing sectors.For confidential discussions or to learn more about Truliance’s buy-side representation services, contact:Ryan MitchellPrincipal – Truliance Consulting📧 ryan.mitchell@trulianceconsulting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.