Andgo Named UKG Premier Partner for Shift Fill Automation

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andgo, a leader in intelligent staffing workflow automation for enterprise organizations, today announced it has been named a Premier Partner by UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) for its Shift Fill automation solution.This new Premier Partner distinction, launched in 2025, recognizes Andgo’s deep product integration, customer impact, and collaborative partnership with UKG in driving organizations toward full staffing coverage and enhancing the employee experience.“This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership with UKG and our shared commitment to helping our customers move from reactive staffing to proactive workforce management,” said Tom Ross, CEO of Andgo. “Together, we’re empowering customers to fill shifts faster, improve staff satisfaction, and deliver better outcomes.”As a Premier Partner, Andgo gains enhanced access to UKG's partner ecosystem, co-marketing opportunities, and strategic alignment on go-to-market initiatives that deliver measurable value to customers.Andgo's Shift Fill Automation solution integrates seamlessly with UKG Pro to automate critical staffing processes, from absence management to shift filling. The system intelligently balances operational requirements with staff preferences, enabling organizations to reduce burnout, improve engagement, and ensure optimal coverage. Customers have reported results including $5 million in annual savings and an 80% reduction in scheduling-related grievances.Andgo will showcase its latest workforce automation innovations at UKG Aspire, November 3–6 in Las Vegas. Attendees can visit Andgo’s booth to learn how enterprise organizations are transforming their shift-filling operations through intelligent automation.About AndgoAndgo is a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of intelligent shift filling solutions . Andgo's suite delivers end-to-end automation across traditionally highly manual, time-consuming staffing processes, particularly in large, complex organizations. The solution specializes in helping organizations effectively manage the real-time movement of staff created by employee absences.Our platform is designed to provide targeted high-impact outcomes. Andgo's customers gain actionable insights, allowing them to fill more shifts faster. Our holistic approach drives significant ROI and helps address some of the largest issues facing organizations today: reducing burnout while improving employee engagement, satisfaction, and retention. For more information, visit our website: https://www.andgosystems.com/ About UKGAt UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 organizations across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, and workforce management cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and employee sentiment data, combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect employee and workforce insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit https://www.ukg.com/ Media Contact

