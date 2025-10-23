Alchemize Fightwear Secures $300,000 Deal with Kendra Scott, Lori Greiner, and Alexis Ohanian on Shark Tank

Maya Nazareth pitching Alchemize Fightwear on Shark Tank

Women-founded combat sports brand redefining performance apparel for the next generation of female fighters secures a history-making deal

This isn’t just a fightwear company, it’s a movement. When women train, when they take up space, when they fight, they become unstoppable. That’s what Alchemize is here to build.” — Maya Nazareth

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alchemize Fightwear, the fast-growing women’s combat-sports brand empowering women through technical fightwear and community, announced today that it has secured a $300,000 investment from Kendra Scott, Lori Greiner, and Alexis Ohanian on ABC’s Shark Tank.Founded by Maya Nazareth, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and combat sports athlete, Alchemize is redefining women’s combat sports through high-performance gear and powerful, community-driven experiences. The deal marks a pivotal moment for the company’s mission to make space for women in martial arts and to equip them with apparel that performs as powerfully as they do.“Jiu-jitsu completely transformed my confidence,” said Maya Nazareth, Founder and CEO of Alchemize Fightwear. “It changed how I see myself and how I move through the world. Alchemize is about helping women meet the fighter inside of them — not just on the mat, but in every part of life. Partnering with Kendra, Lori, and Alexis means bringing that vision to millions more women.”Since its founding, Alchemize has become one of the most recognized brands in women’s grappling and combat sports. The company has generated over $1.8 million in lifetime revenue, achieved 70% gross margins, and built a community of more than 50-thousand women through its in-person events and online following.Kendra Scott, Lori Greiner, and Alexis Ohanian were drawn to the brand’s unique blend of performance, purpose, and growth potential. Together, the trio brings a combination of operational, retail, and women’s sports expertise to accelerate Alchemize’s next phase.The investment will help fuel Alchemize’s product expansion, global reach, and upcoming launches.“This isn’t just a fightwear company,” Nazareth added. “It’s a movement. When women train, when they take up space, when they fight — they become unstoppable. That’s what Alchemize is here to build.”

