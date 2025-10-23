Association of American Law Schools Welcomes TaxProf Blog to its News and Information Hub

TaxProf Blog, a source for news, scholarship, & commentary on legal education & tax law for 20+ years, is now hosted exclusively by AALS.

I’m pleased to ensure [TaxProf Blog's] continuity for years to come with the support of AALS and a community of legal education editors and tax editors.” — Paul Caron

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of American Law Schools (AALS) is pleased to announce that TaxProf Blog, a leading source for news, scholarship, and commentary on legal education and tax law for over twenty years, will now be hosted exclusively by AALS, furthering the association’s mission to advance excellence in legal education. The blog is now available at https://taxprofblog.aals.org Founded in 2004 by Paul L. Caron , Duane and Kelly Roberts Dean and Professor of Law at Pepperdine University Rick J. Caruso School of Law, TaxProf Blog has been an essential resource for the legal and academic communities. It is widely read by law professors and lawyers and was named to ABA Journal’s “Blawg 100” in 2013, as well as its “Hall of Fame.” Over 800,000 deans, professors, students, lawyers, and others visit TaxProf Blog each year. The blog shut down on September 30, 2025, due to the closure of the Typepad platform, which hosted it.The AALS acquisition ensures the preservation of TaxProf Blog’s archives and its continued role in providing timely and relevant information to the legal education and tax law communities.“Led by Paul Caron, TaxProf Blog has been a cornerstone for law school deans, law professors, and tax lawyers for decades and we are honored to bring it back and build on its legacy,” said Kellye Y. Testy, AALS Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer. “This addition reflects our commitment to creating resources for legal educators and helping build communities of scholars. We plan to develop similar resources in other substantive areas in the future and we are grateful to Dean Caron for his partnership in launching this effort.”AALS will maintain the blog’s archives and host new content and personal reflections from Caron and a team of editors. Readers can expect the same news and posts on scholarship, events, data, commentary, and analysis that they have come to expect from the site.“I could not be more excited about partnering with AALS to keep TaxProf Blog going,” said Caron. “This collaboration will guarantee the blog’s continued growth and accessibility, serving as a vital source of information for legal educators, scholars, and practitioners. I’m pleased to ensure the site’s continuity for years to come with the support of AALS and a community of legal education editors and tax editors.”The Tax Editors on TaxProf Blog are:* Andrew D. Appleby, Associate Professor of Law, University of Tennessee Winston College of Law* Conor Clarke, Associate Professor of Law, Washington University School of Law* Jon Endean, Assistant Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School* Deanna Newton, Associate Professor of Law, Pepperdine Caruso School of Law* Shu-Yi Oei, David T. Zhang Distinguished Professor of Law, Duke Law School* Sloan Speck, Associate Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law SchoolLegal Education Editors on TaxProf Blog are:* Alena Allen, Professor of Law at Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center* Michael Madison, Professor of Law at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law* Austen Parrish, AALS President and Dean and Chancellor’s Professor of Law at University of California Irvine School of Law* Michael Hunter Schwartz, Professor of Law at University of the Pacific McGeorge School of LawAdditional scholars are expected to join as contributors in the coming weeks. Currently, the relaunched site hosts recent posts and archived content from 2004-13. The entire available archive of more than 50,000 posts is scheduled to be added in November.The addition of TaxProf Blog builds on the association’s efforts to be a hub for information about legal education and preserve and enhance key resources for the law school community. This summer, AALS acquired Rosenblatt’s Deans Database, an important clearinghouse of data on the law school deanship, and this spring launched AALS LENS: Legal Education News and Stories, a regularly updated news site that replaced the AALS News quarterly newsletter.About AALSThe Association of American Law Schools (AALS), founded in 1900, is a nonprofit association of 174 member and 19 fee-paid law schools. Its members enroll most of the nation’s law students and produce the majority of the country’s lawyers and judges, as well as many of its lawmakers. The mission of AALS is to improve and advance legal education. AALS carries out its mission by promoting the core values of excellence in teaching and scholarship, academic freedom, and diversity, including diversity of backgrounds and viewpoints, while seeking to foster justice, and to serve our many communities–local, national, and international. In support of its mission, AALS serves as both the institutional membership organization for law schools, and as the learned society for law faculty.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.